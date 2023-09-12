Legal Tech Market to See Massive Growth by 2028 : LexisNexis, Pensieve, Practice Evolve, Resolve Software Group (RSG)

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/12/2023 -- Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Worldwide Legal Tech Market 2023-2028. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Worldwide Legal Tech market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.



The Major Players Covered in Legal Tech Market Report: Blue J Legal (Canada), Anaqua Inc. (United States), CrimsonLogic (Singapore), INTELLEX (Singapore), Kira Inc. (Canada), LexisNexis (United States), Pensieve (India), Practice Evolve (Australia), Resolve Software Group (RSG) (Australia), Casetext Inc. (United States), Catalyst Repository Systems (United States)



Scope of the Report of Legal Tech:

Legal technology, also known as Legal Tech, refers to the technology and software that are used to provide legal services. Legal technologies have turned into the essential element of competition among legal-market stakeholders. Traditional law firms are facing a very large amount of pressure from clients to deliver more at less cost and higher quality. This goes with the advent of reforms in the legal market, especially those pushed by new technological opportunities. Legal technologies allow legal service provider to enhance productivity, offer innovative digital products such as cybercrime consultation, contract management, due diligence, which improves legal-service delivery and quality while keeping costs at a low level. Specifically, scholars have defined legal technology as the application of technology and to help law firms with practice management like billing, big-data, e-discoveries and document storage.



Market Trends:

Increasing Automation in Legal Industry

Increasing Demand for More Efficiency from Legal Profession



Opportunities:

Growing Smart Contacts

Need of Legal Input in Each Case



Market Drivers:

Increasing Number of Attorneys

Move From Outside Counsel to In-House Counsel for Corporations



Challenges:

Lack of Understanding How Technology Can Be Deployed In the Legal Function

Lack of Industry Standards



The titled segments and sub-section of the Legal Tech market are illuminated below:

by Application (Document Management System, E-Discovery, Practice and Case Management, E-Billing, Contract Management, IP-Management, Legal Analytics, Others), Components (Software, Solutions), Enterprise Size (Large departments (40+ attorneys), Mid-sized departments (10-39 attorneys), Small departments (1-9 attorneys)), End-Users (Clients, Lawyers)



Regional Analysis for Worldwide Legal Tech Market:

- APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

- North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

- South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

- MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)



