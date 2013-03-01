Legal-Yogi Offers Help to Protect Drinking and Driving with Children in the Car

Delta, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/01/2013 -- Leandra’s law was developed as a response to injuries/deaths of children as a result of adult drunk driving. This law makes it a felony to be caught drinking and driving with children in the car. The sentence for this is up to four years in prison and immediate license revocation. If a child dies, the sentence could be 25 years in prison.



Legal-yogi.com would like to share the results of drunk driving with children in the car, such as:



- Leandra’s Law

- Increased Insurance Costs

- License Suspension

- Detention Period



Leandra’s Law



Higher Insurance Costs



When a driver gets a speeding ticket, his insurance payments go up.. If he is arrested for drunk driving with children in the car, his insurance skyrockets. See, there are monetary punishments for DUI with special circumstances. There’s a domino effect when insurance costs rise. The more money that has to go to insurance, the less that goes to paying other household bills, causing a person to fall behind on everything.



License Suspension Periods



In Massachusetts, Administrative License Revocation (ALR) the minute a person is arrested for DUI. People who are pulled over for drinking and driving with children in the car must surrender their licenses and have an Ignition Interlock Device (IID) installed on their vehicles. Should a person refuse to take a field sobriety test, his license will be suspended for 180 days for a first offense, 3 years for a second offense, and 5 years for a third one.



Required Jail Time



For the crime of drunk driving with children in the car, Massachusetts has specific jail sentences per offense, as well as fines and community service. Here’s a look at some of them. A 1st offense gets a person up to 30 months in jail, fines of $500-$5,000 plus a $250 Assessment fine and a $50 “donation” to the DUI Victim’s Trust Fund. He also loses his license for 1 year. A 2nd offense earns jail time from 30 days to 30 months, larger fines, and a 2-year license revocation.



About Legal-yogi

Legal-yogi.com online marketing website located in Pitts field, Massachusetts believes that people should be well informed about the law and financial issues. That’s why they connect people who have questions in these areas with professionals who can help them find answers. There is no charge for this service or for the initial conference. To get one, dial 800-397-1755.