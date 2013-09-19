Legally Recording Telephone Calls / Certified IP Solutions from ANDEK Offer Legal Security During Investment Consultations and Business Transactions

Munich, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- Due to the existing laws, may services companies have to record business phone calls on audio recording media. With "AND Recorder", ANDTEK GmbH offers an IP software solution for legally compliant conversation recording. Among other things, service providers can fulfill their recording and documentation obligations.



Legal security by recording conversations



Most internationally active companies already record their telephone conversations when they pertain to consultations, business transactions or proposals. This creates legal security and prevents misunderstandings or differences of opinion from arising later. By recording conversations companies also document their legally compliant actions and fulfill their so-called organization obligations as defined in the German Commercial Code.



For service companies subject to a special kind of oversight, recording conversations is already common practice, in particular with regards to investment consultation. Since 2009, the German Securities Trade Act (Wertpapierhandelsgesetz - WpHG) securities service providers are required to create a written log with complete contents for every investment consultation with a private client. However, this can only be fulfilled by a recording if the company if the company wants to comply with its organizational obligation.



The Federal Institute for Financial Services (Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht - BaFin), therefore requires expressly that business conversations held by securities traders be recorded and stored for a certain period of time.



Revision-proof and legally binding recordings



For this reason, ANDTEK GmbH has had its IP software solution "AND Recorder" legally tested and certified to ensure legally compliant conversation recording.



According to the certificate, the ANDTEK recording solution fulfills the trade and tax-related statutory security against revision. Companies are thus guaranteed that conversations recorded using "„AND Recorder" are fully viable in court.



Legally compliant conversation recording with "AND Recorder" offers companies the following in detail:



- Upstream notifications for preserving personal rights;

- Indexing for quick searches;

- Context-based search;

- Export function for transferring to courts and authorities;

- Protection against changes and fraud;

- Security against loss due to backups;

- Use only by authorized persons;

- Encoding for ensuring confidentiality;

- Determination of storage periods.



"AND Recorder" users can define precisely who can record what conversations and who may not. A conversation can always be recorded from the start even if the corresponding employee only activates the recording during the conversation. This function allows the exact formulation to be reconstructed and is a particularly important feature in case later recording is necessary (e.g. threatening calls). Recorded telephone conversations can be accessed globally and independent of location. Either directly via IP telephone or on a PC. It is even capable of recording encoded conversations. This is particularly interesting in security-critical sectors to be able to transmit telephone conversations securely and still keep a recording of the conversations.



For text copy and pictures please visit http://www.fuchs-pressedienst.de



About ANDTEK GmbH

ANDTEK GmbH, founded in the year 2000, is specialized in intelligent and custom-made unified communications applications and additional benefit services. The solutions developed and implemented by ANDTEK support companies of all areas of business in improving communication processes and open up innovative possibilities to use the IP telephony like for example voice recording, presence services or security applications. Among other things ANDTEK’s IP communications solutions are predestined for finance companies, public service, health care, trade, industry and judiciary.



Further Information:



ANDTEK GmbH

Roland Russwurm

Am Soeldnermoos 17

85399 Hallbergmoos

phone: +49 (0) 8 11 95 94 96 0

fax: +49 (0) 8 11 95 94 676

press@andtek.com

http://www.andtek.com



Press Contact:

Fuchs Pressedienst und Partner, Journalisten PartG

Franz Xaver Fuchs

Narzissenstr. 3 b

86343 Koenigsbrunn

phone: +49 (0) 82 31 609 35 36

fax: +49 (0) 82 31 609 35 37

info@fuchs-pressedienst.de

http://www.fuchs-pressedienst.de



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