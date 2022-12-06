NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The LegalTech Artificial Intelligence market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.



Key Players in This Report Include: ROSS Intelligence, Inc. (United States), Legalmation (United States), Casetext Inc. (United States), LawGeex (United States), LexisNexis (United States), eBREVIA (United States), LegalSifter, Inc. (United States), Luminance Technologies Ltd. (United Kingdom), Kira Inc. (Canada), Blue J Legal Inc. (Canada).



Definition: Artificial intelligence is increasingly transforming industries, including law practice. Companies that use technology for the legal sector are known as LegalTech companies. They provide software and services to the legal sector, businesses, corporations, and consumers. AI in legal practices is gaining popularity due to increased accuracy and efficiency in legal records keeping with low cost. With the help of Artificial Intelligence, Law firms can review contracts in less time, without compromising on quality. The United States market for LegalTech Artificial Intelligence is expected to rise with the growing number of mergers and acquisitions in the LegalTech industry and significant investments in AI-related technologies in the region. According to the ABAâ€™s 2020 Legal Technology Survey Report, Artificial intelligence-based tools continue to be used by only a very small percentage of law firms.



The United States LegalTech Artificial Intelligence market is fairly fragmented. The key companies continue to drive innovation and, adopt digital transformations, and the overall competitive ecosystem is dominated by market leaders as well as emerging players with niche offerings. Research Analyst at AMA estimates that United States Players will contribute to the maximum growth of Global LegalTech Artificial Intelligence market throughout the predicted period.



Market Trends:

Introduction of Blockchain Technology in the Law Sector

Growing Digitization and Increasing Use of Cloud



Market Drivers:

Growing Demand for AI-based Solution in the Legal Sector

Increased Efficiency with Fewer Chances of Error by AI Enabled System



Market Opportunities:

Increasing Adoption of AI Technology in Government Agencies and Private Law Firms

Huge Opportunities for Start-ups and New Market Entrants

Increasing Burden of Legal Activities across the Law Sector



The Global LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Legal Analytics, Legal Research, E-discovery, Contract Management, E-Billing, Prediction Technology, Others (IP-Management, Cyber Security, Document Automation)), Pricing (Monthly Subscription, Annually Subscription), Component (Software, Services), End User (Lawyers, Clients, Law Firms)



Global LegalTech Artificial Intelligence market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



