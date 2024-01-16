Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN) Investor Notice: Investigation over Potential Securities Laws Violations

An investigation was announced over potential securities laws violations by Legend Biotech Corporation in connection with certain financial statements.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Legend Biotech Corporation regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Somerset, NJ based Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications. Legend Biotech Corporation reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from 489.79 million in 2021 to $117 million in 2022, and that its Net Loss increased from $386.2 million in 2021 to $446.34 million in 2022.



On November 28, 2023, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") announced that it "is investigating the identified risk of T cell malignancy with serious outcomes, including hospitalization and death, and is evaluating the need for regulatory action" after "receiving reports of T-cell malignancies, including chimeric antigen receptor CAR-positive lymphoma, in patients who received treatment with BCMA- or CD19-directed autologous CAR T cell immunotherapies." The FDA's press release listed Legend's Carvykti (ciltacabtagene autoleucel) as among the approved products in the class of products at issue.



Shares of Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN) declined from $77.32 per share in July 2023, to as low as $57.24 per share on November 28, 2023.



