Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ:LEGN) Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2020 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in shares of Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN) was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain officers and directors at Legend Biotech Corporation.



Investors who purchased shares of Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Legend Biotech directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Somerset, NJ based Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications. On September 21, 2020, Legend Biotech Corporation disclosed that the Customs Anti-Smuggling Department of China inspected Legend Biotech's location in Nanjing. According to Legend Biotech Corporation, the inspection was in connection with what Legend understands to be an investigation relating to suspected violations of import and export regulations under the laws of China.



Shares of Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN) declined from $33.74 per share on September 18, 2020 to $24.64 per share on September 21, 2020.



Those who purchased shares of Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.