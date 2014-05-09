'Legend City - The Musical' Is Ready to Make Its Foyer Into the Theatre World

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2014 -- This musical which has already generated a lot of buzz, even before entering the production stages is touted as being something other than just ordinary. Legend city is a musical that has been designed specially keeping in mind the younger generation and their struggle to balance their professional lives, passions, and personal lives. The creator of the musical, a man known for his set of all rounder skills Justin Rayna prides himself on this association with First key creations and acumen in bringing the concept of this musical to the forefront.



The show is supposed to trace the lives of two youngsters, Chance and Grace, in their journey to find proper balance between their love lives and professional careers. It is claiming to be full of all visual treats like singing, dancing, and top-notch acrobatics performance all at one place. The show is currently seeking backers to help them raise some funds for their show to enter production. Anyone can be a backer as long as they are ready to contribute some amount of funds to the show towards its production.



If you want to know more about legend city the musical, visit their page here.



The creator of the show Justin Rayna found his inspiration from the hit shows like “Alegria” and the large-scale Broadway hit “In the heights”. He is the brains behind this initiative that has more than just theatre at its heart. The creator wants to set up legend city in a manner that would enable school going students to earn extra credit for being a part of this musical. This is keeping in tandem his thoughts of gathering community involvement in his latest venture. Pledging support by visiting their site would help raise more than just money for this musical. It would enable the musical to materialize instead of just being a concept.



The musical has its targets in place and they have action plans to oversee their needs, with extremely talented and experienced professionals like twenty four years of tumbling experience in hand, it is unlikely that the show would be anything but a hit!



Media contact

Name: Justin Rayna

Website: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/firstkeycreations/legend-city-the-musical

Email: legendcitythemusical@gmail.com