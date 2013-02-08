Legend of the Stone: Chapter 1 - Enthralling New Series Fuses Gripping Sci-Fi with Real-World Problems and Ideas

Lansing, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/08/2013 -- Science Fiction has long been a vital staple of the literary world. However, thanks to Author L.R. Ballard, the genre has a fresh face and a powerful new addition to its bibliography.



‘Legend of the Stone’ transports readers into a world that could one day be a reality. The book’s first instalment, ‘Chapter 1’ is the perfect opening to what promises to be a compelling series.



Synopsis:



In this future the world has been destroyed by are own hands during the apocalypse war. The year is 3022, infant space age technology has developed as we were forced to move to the moon. Only getting water from chemical contaminated water from earth.



This might be our future, the realistic direction of our society and social problems may have some insight to a further future.



A science fiction story like not many others.



As the author explains, his book provides more than just a great and gripping story.



“This story is important because people might want to choose if it's one of those series that should be cherished and decide how big this book should get. It will also inform people on different perspectives throughout the series, that will hear different arguments from a lot of them, just to help clarify people's thoughts on their perspective,” says Ballard.



Continuing, “The perspectives will be there for a deeper understanding and to help sort out thoughts that would probably be unhealthy if left unchecked and understood.”



As Ballard clarifies, his book is short and to the point; something he feels makes it stand out within the market.



“The book is deeper than most main stream books, but can help people get back on track with their lives, by understanding what actually is important. It is a shorter read that one might enjoy,” he adds.

Critics praise the author for the diligent efforts he has gone to in order kick-start his series with a bold debut novel. With the next book in the works, Ballard’s growing fan base has a lot more to look forward to.



Due to the expected high demand, interested readers are urged to purchase their copy as soon as possible.



‘Legend of the Stone: Chapter I’ is available now: http://amzn.to/WDMZty



For more information: www.facebook.com/loservilleengineeringlimited



About Lucas Ballard

Lucas Ballard is an author of, Legend of the Stone: Chapter I, as well as a children's author from such work as, Leap of Faith (Non-picture version), Buddhist Boy (Non-picture version), and a few others. His background in religious philosophy as a hobby and creative outlets has made him ranged in his views and outlooks of always trying to find the truth about a story on both sides of a story. Very intuitive in getting the right stuff for his audience and always caring how it affects other people while caring about deeper things.



Lucas's writing skills come from a good imagination and the ability to come up with unconventional thoughts. Instead of always using resources to understand something, Lucas looks for a trail of common sense that helps others appreciate an aspect of a story. Then helps people to understand rather than letting people think something that isn't true at all just for a headline. Lucas loves to make people think and to help them deal with the truth of a situation. Predictably he will ask you things to help you and not insult anyone unless they are intentionally being evil or a cup is over flowing with it.



On a darker note Lucas has had a pretty rough life and has a good idea of what hell feels like. Lucas's dedication to God has left him going through trials and tribulations for 20 years starting in 2nd grade he was made fun of every weekday for five years straight by the vast majority of the class and it felt like the adults weren't on his side cause of poor grades, to get an idea of what that feels like, it's the equivalent of saying negative things at Obama, by the majority group in front of him and not stopping for his entire life. As you can imagine it isn't very nice considering children can take this better than adults could. Also suffering from depression and a mental illness called paranoia maybe caused by not trusting anyone, from that then going through feelings that are pain that feels like hell that you can't get out, only hell is worse. Lucas can relate to people's pain pretty well having a very loving heart and knowing, doing good things doesn't pay right away.



Lucas is also convinced heaven is real from personal experiences and unless your mind is programed to put you through hell. Lucas considers social disbelief as a big ruse that the devil will mock you with for eternity unless you apologies for your sins to Jesus Christ. If you aren't going through pain the devil potentially considers you under thumb or you already have gone through a lot of pain. Either way Lucas stands at the gate of pain and tries to disable sin before it puts others through pain and hopes his pain expands his vision and goes to a good cause as hard as it is to accept the pain he's gone through. Lucas believes his pain and his unrelenting passion for God helps him see things clearly and doesn't judge, but warns people about things as a non-judging true friend. This makes him very creative and smart and bull headed, but genuinely cares about people thinking for themselves and hearing the truth and lessons of all stories. Spoiled people might count Lucas out, but he still fights for what's right, so please enjoy this unique view.