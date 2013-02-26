Legend-Plates.com Offers High Quality, Accurately Made and Customized Legend Plates

Reidville, SC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/26/2013 -- Legend-Plates.com is a new web store by Carolina Laser. Inc. that will provide top quality custom engraved legend plates, suited for industrial needs. Legend-Plates.com not only supply the standard range of switch legend plates but also a legend plate to suit custom specifications.



At Legends-Plates.com clients can choose from a variety of colors and materials when choosing their legend plates. Standard range of legend plates include control panel legend plates, custom instrument & HMI Overlays, machine Labels, 30mm and 22mm pushbutton, control panel labels for warnings. Legends can be made to a custom size as large as 24"x18". Clients can send PDF, DWG or DXF of their required legends, and custom legend engraving and cutting are done directly from the clients drawing. A range of legends are UV rated and outdoor safe.



Legend-Plates.com is proud to be a Paypal verified web store, their legends are all made in USA, and there is a no minimum order limit so clients can be at ease when they choose Legend-Plates.com for ordering legend plates. They provide fast and accurate deliveries of orders is their priority, also clients with custom and or large orders need to contact for estimate time. They deliver all over USA and Canada.



The key feature of choosing Legend-Plates.com is that the people making legend plates at Carolina Laser. Inc. have a 20 year experience and understand the accuracy needed to produce legend plates for industrial needs, eradicating errors, and making the process more efficient is their passion. The quality of the legend plate’s clients order from Legend-Plates.com will speak of itself. The plates are double checked and thoroughly inspected to check for any errors or defects before shipment. Client Satisfaction is important at Legend-Plates.com.



Clients can visit this web store http://www.legend-plates.com/ to read more information and to choose from the many different standard categories of products already available on the website, with various different specifications and color choices to choose from. People looking to place large order can download and fill out a spreadsheet for a quick quote. Clients with further queries can drop a message on the website or email at sales@Legend-Plates.com. This email can also be used to send custom drawings as a file attachment for a client’s custom order.



For more information, interested folks may visit http://www.legend-plates.com/



Media Contact:



Mr. Chuck Phillips

Carolina Laser, Inc.

PO Box 536, Reidville, SC 29375

United States

Call: 888-279-0026

chuck@carolina-laser.com

http://www.legend-plates.com/