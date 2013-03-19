Legendary Hollywood Actor to Host Radio Program for the Universal Life Church World Headquarters

Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2013 -- Universal Life Church Radio Network wishes to announce: Actor Charles 'La Pantera' Bonet has agreed to host a one hour radio show beginning the first week of April on Monday nights at 9PM est. The sixty minute program will be called Cascades of Faith. Reverend Charles Bonet will elaborate on chosen Bible Scriptures, with inspirational thoughts of wisdom. In addition to hosting Cascades of Faith, there maybe a return to the Big Screen by actor turned Minister Reverend Charles Bonet a long with his good friend and fellow Hollywood colleague Ron Van Clief, as talk has recently surfaced regarding a today's version of the Bruce Lee films based in Hong Kong. Bonet became an ordained Minister with the faith based Universal Life Church World Headquarters of Carrabelle, Florida.



Charles Bonet was a huge part of the Martial Arts, Bruce Lee craze of the 1970's and 80's, appearing in Bruce Lee: A Dragon's Story, The Black Dragon's Revenge, Don't Go In The House, Joey, Fists of Bruce Lee and many others. In addition to his acting career, Charles Bonet Hanshi founder of Shorin Kai International, is one the worlds most respected individuals in Martial Arts. In accord the Shorin Kai International website http://www.shorinkaiinternational.com it states as follows with respect to Charles Bonet:



Sensei Charles Bonét conducted an amazing Shorin-ryu seminar in Miami Florida. His unique perspective on Shorin-ryu's combat effectiveness was a blast to observe and participate in. This event was a must see for all serious minded Shorin-ryu practioners. After Sensei Bonét’s spectacular Shorin-ryu Karate seminar he received his Judan certificate and red obi from the World Traditional Karate-Do Union and the Hong Kong Martial Arts Federation.



Charles Bonét, Hanshi was the Bronx representative of the Shorin-ryu system, under 10th dan Grand Master, Eizo Shimabukuro. He is living and teaching Shorin-ryu Karate in the Glendale Arizona community; he's available to teach private Shorin-ryu lessons and seminars around the globe.



Hanshi Bonét is a 6th dan in Grand Master Eizo Shimabukuro’s Shorin-ryu system; he also holds an 8th dan in Master Frank Ruiz’s Nisei Goju system. He has taught and practiced Karate for many years and has appeared in several films on the martial arts. Sensei Bonét was inducted into the “Martial Arts Congress World Hall of Fame;” where he received the “Eagle Award” at the Miami Convention Center Oct. 16, 1993.



Charles Bonet was ordained a Faith Based, Christian Minister this past summer with the Universal Life Church World Headquarters. According to the Universal Life http://www.ulcnetwork.com Church World Headquarters, Reverend Charles Bonet has been extremely active as a Minister. Unlike with many other Hollywood Celebrities who have become ordained, Rev Charles takes his ordination and calling very seriously, a huge reason for his decision to host this upcoming show. The Universal Life Church says it will release more details about the upcoming new Radio Show featuring Reverend Charles Bonet within the next week.



About The Universal Life Church

The Universal Life Church World Headquarters of Carrabelle, Florida and Milwaukee, Wisconsin as the name implies is a worldwide Religious Non-Profit Organization that extends its reach to the every corner of the globe. The long and illustrious legacy of this institution is noted for its non-discrimination and acceptance of all faith based men or women who seek ordination as a Non-Denominational Minister and/or as an Independent Catholic Priest. The name proprietary to Christians and Catholics worldwide was first pegged by St Ignatius of Antioch, comes from the Greek word katholikos and was actually a prelude to the Roman Catholic Church name. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters is also the home for the Universal Life Church Radio Network (ULC Radio Network) heard throughout the world any where the internet goes on PC's, laptops or whatever mobile device you may prefer - truly making it "The Church Heard Around The World!" If you wish to become a minister, get ordained, serve as a wedding official or are just seeking a spiritual home? Please go to: http://www.ulcnetwork.com