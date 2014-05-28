Legendary Martial Arts Star Pays Inspirational Visit to Midlands PKA Kickboxing

Midlands, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2014 -- On the 10th May Midlands PKA Kickboxing co-hosted a seminar featuring the legendary Bill “Superfoot” Wallace.



Wallace, who is a legend in martial arts, is best known for his kicks which have clocked in at excess of 60mph hence how he became known as “Superfoot”.



He retired from competition after his 23rd straight victory as the undefeated Professional Karate Association (PKA) Middleweight Champion in 1980. Wallace is currently residing in South Florida and still remains active in conducting seminars around the world; he also has schools both in the United States and across the globe. He remains very much in demand for public appearances, seminars and film and he is the author of numerous books.



Commenting on the visit, Jo & Lee Jones – principle instructors at Midlands PKA Kickboxing said:



“We were highly honoured to have Bill Wallace visit our clubs and share his vast kickboxing experience with us. For a man who’s nearly 70 he is an inspiration to young and old students. Not only are his skills still exceptional but his teaching and stories of his film career with the likes of Jackie Chan, Chuck Norris and Benny Urquidez left us all in awe.



It was such a pleasure to be able offer our students at Ilkeston & Eastwood the opportunity to train with & meet such a kickboxing legend, it’s not every day you can learn from a man with Bill’s reputation. We feel that everyone who attended the 2 ½ hour seminar will take something away and be able to improve their own kickboxing skills!”



For more details about our classes please visit www.midlandspkakickboxing.com or for other PKA classes in the East Midlands please visit www.eastmidlandspka.co.uk.



About The Midlands Professional Kickboxing Association

The Midlands Professional Kickboxing Association teaches lessons in martial arts in Ilkeston, Derbyshire and Eastwood, Nottinghamshire; the classes are run by husband and wife team Lee and Jo Jones. The couple have many years of experience in kickboxing and are pleased to pass on their expertise to members of the class.



The classes are open to anyone of any age or ability and a free trial lesson is available to new members.



Media Contact: Midlands PKA Kickboxing 07977 472386

jojonespka@gmail.com



http://www.midlandspkakickboxing.com