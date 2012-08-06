Legends Lost: Tesnayr - New Book by Nova Rose Poised to Dominate Fantasy Genre

Martinsburg, WV -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2012 -- There’s no denying that the fantasy fiction genre has gripped readers around the world for centuries. Now, the second book in Nova Rose’s Legends Lost Trilogy is fighting its way to becoming a timeless fantasy classic.



Based in a solitary land of five distinct kingdoms, Legends Lost: Tesnayr follows the life of Tesnayr himself – a simple man who, following washing ashore on a new land, slowly builds up his life and his might for the ultimate test of will and strength.



Official Synopsis:



“1,000 years before the birth of Amborese is a far greater story. The legend of Tesnayr. Before the lands of Tesnayr existed, there were five distinct kingdoms. Each proud and constantly at war with one another. But all that changed... A stranger washes upon the shores of Sym'Dul, beaten and barely alive; the only survivor of a devastating war in a land far across the sea.



Nursed back to health, Tesnayr makes a new life for himself and begins to think that his past is behind him. Then the orcs arrive led by Galbrok. They quickly ravage the land. Faced with a terrible choice, Tesnayr forms his own army to stop them and quickly draws the attention of each of the five kings.



Yet, Tesnayr's past refuses to release him. Can he unite the five kingdoms before Galbrok annihilates them? Can a lone man from across the sea achieve what all believe to be impossible?”



According to the author, Legends Lost: Tesnayr boasts all of the facets of a classic fantasy adventure.



“It has all of the basic elements of a fantasy novel, but introduces a multitude of unique characters; each with their own intricacies. Filled with action and suspense, as well as the basic human condition, Legends Lost Tesnayr is a perfect book for any who love fantasy,” explains Rose.



The release of the book follows a hugely successful reception to the series’ first novel, Legends Lost: Amborese. Garnering rave reviews and hitting the literary market with critical acclaim, Rose is confident that Tesnayr’s story will quench the thirst of fantasy fans around the world.



“Fantasy is a hugely popular genre with a very receptive audience. So far the initial reception to the book has been nothing short of amazing. May it long continue!” she adds.



In fact, Rose has recently announced that the trilogy’s third book will be released in the summer of 2013. With the title and plot still being kept firmly under wraps, her fans are eager to find out what the series’ final installment will bring.



In the meantime, Legends Lost: Tesnayr, published by Janet McNulty, is available in both electronic and softcover formats from the following retailers:



Amazon: http://www.amazon.com/Legends-Lost-Tesnayr-Nova-Rose/dp/0615624049

Barnes & Noble: http://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/legends-lost-tesnayr-nova-rose/1112006264

Smashwords: http://www.smashwords.com/books/view/206736



For more information, please visit the trilogy’s official website: http://www.legendslosttrilogy.com/



About the Author: Janet McNulty

Janet McNulty wrote Legends Lost Amborese and chose to publish it under the pen name Nova Rose, since she has also published material in nonfiction.



She currently resides in West Virginia and began construction on Legends Lost Amborese ten years ago while in high school. At the time it was merely a few pages of notes in one of her school notebooks. In college she continued working on the story of Amborese in the hope that one day she would be able to share it with the world. That day came in August 2011 when the book was first printed.



Ms. McNulty keeps herself busy writing the second novel in the Legends Lost trilogy. And she has her cats to keep her on task.