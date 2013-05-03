'Legends of Amun Ra' by Joshua Silverman Now Available for Free Download During Its Launch

Orange County, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2013 -- Author Joshua Silverman is releasing a new eBook, Gardens of Ampheia, as a prequel to his fantasy series, Legends of Amun Ra. Transporting readers to an ancient Greece, Gardens of Ampheia is set 7,000 years before the events of The Emerald Tablet, the first book in the Legends of Amun Ra series.



Gardens of Ampheia focuses on Thea, a girl struggling to find her place in the world. But when she discovers she has abilities which descend from the ancient Egyptian gods and goddesses and are anything but normal, events quickly run out of control. After a terrible accident, Thea is left alone. She will be forced to find out the truth about her past and follow her destiny, even if it leads the world into chaos.



All Fantasy World’s said: “The battle scenes were perfect, just like in “The Emerald Tablet”. Vivid images, a lot of action, and a determined Thea who is not very sure of what she is doing, but she knows she wants to save Messenia.”



Tome Tender reviews said: “The attention to detail throughout the story creates a living and breathing world laced with the author’s knowledge of ancient Greek history and its gods.”



About the Series

Legends of Amun Ra is a bold new science fiction/fantasy series of the year. A unique blend of history, mythology, fantasy, and science fiction wrapped in a heart-pounding adventure mystery, you will uncover the magic, mythology, and wonders of the ancient Egyptian gods and goddesses.



You will cross boundaries that will lead you into another dimension. A dimension of magic, rooted in genuine the mythology of ancient Egyptian religion. Legends of Amun Ra explores the transformative processes of the soul, and is truly unlike anything you have ever read.



Come and Experience One of the Year’s Best New Tales of Magic...





About the Author



Joshua Silverman has always been an amateur historian, focusing on ancient Egypt, Greece, and Roman civilizations. Since working in the legal environment, he has combined his passion for creative writing with his love of ancient history by penning his debut novel, The Emerald Tablet, the first of seven in the Legends of Amun Ra series.



Joshua Silverman would like to share Gardens of Ampheia for free for 60 days after its launch.



