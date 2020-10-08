Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2020 -- The Global Legionella Testing Market Research Report 2020-2026 research report offers an in-depth evaluation of each crucial aspect of the Global Legionella Testing industry that relates to market size, share, revenue, demand, sales volume, and development in the market. The report analyzes the Legionella Testing market over the values, historical pricing structure, and volume trends that make it easy to predict growth momentum and precisely estimate forthcoming opportunities in the Legionella Testing Market. The report explores the current outlook in global and key regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America) from the perspective of players, countries (U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Mexico, and Brazil, etc.), product types, and end industries.



The legionella testing market is expected to register a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period.



Global Major Players in Legionella Testing Market are:

Beckman Coulter, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Abbott, Roche Diagnostics, Thermo Fischer Scientific, Becton, Dickinson(BD), BioMerieux, Eiken Chemical, Hologic, Pro-lab Diagnostics, QIAGEN, Takara Bio, and other.



Most important types of Legionella Testing covered in this report are:

Microbial Culture

DFA Stain

PCR

Others



Most widely used downstream fields of Legionella Testing market covered in this report are:

Water Testing

IVD Testing

Others



Scope of the Report

Depending on the scope of the report, legionella testing is a method to verify the presence of Legionella bacteria in the sample. It is a pathogen that causes Legionnaires' disease, a respiratory disorder (a form of pneumonia). Legionella needs intensive care and hospitalization. Therefore, it is considered a public health problem.



Market Overview:

The market is experiencing significant growth, due to factors such as the increasing incidence of pneumonia and related diseases legionella and the growing demand for rapid diagnosis of advanced and technological advances in the field of bacteriology.



According to the Centers for Disease Control estimates and Prevention (CDC), the US has seen 6,240 cases of Legionnaires' disease in 2017. Although the number of incidence is relatively low, it is still a 14% increase in the number of cases compared to 2016 estimates. Legionnaires' disease is not contagious, but the disease may be contracted by contaminated water droplets and mist. Similar to the US, Legionnaires' disease in the EU countries is a rare and sporadic respiratory infection with low reporting rate.



Despite the low total number of cases of Legionnaires disease incidence, the highest growth rate of its prevalence in the world contributing to the market growth of legionella testing. There was a significant increase in the prevalence of Legionnaires' disease, worldwide, over the past five years. With cases of legionellosis rise, it is a vital need for the management of the disease, which contributes to driving the overall market.



What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.



-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.



-Analytical Tools: The Global Legionella Testing Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.



Customization of this Report: This Legionella Testing market report could be customized to the customer's requirements. Please contact our sales professional (sales@marketintelligencedata.com), we will ensure you obtain the report which works for your needs.



The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020, and forecasts until 2026 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.



