Legionella Testing Market is projected to grow from USD 296 million in 2022 to USD 439 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2022 to 2027, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The increasing need for rapid diagnostics, increasing incidence of disease, growing advancements in bacterial testing, and water testing regulations. However, a lack of reimbursement and difficulties in detection may affect market growth.



The PCR segment accounted for the largest share of the legionella testing market, by test type segment, in 2021



The legionella testing market is segmented into culture methods, urinary antigen tests, direct fluorescent antibody tests, and PCR. The PCR holds the largest share of the market in 2021, mainly due to its simplicity and speed.



Water testing segment to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period



The legionella testing market has been segmented into water testing, IVD testing, and other applications. In 2021, the water testing segment accounted for the largest share of the market. Factors such as worldwide lifestyle changes and growing elderly population is driving the growth of the market.



The water & other industries segment accounted for the largest share of the legionella testing, by end user segment, in 2021



Based on the end user, the market has been segmented into hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, water & other industries, and other end users. In 2021, the water & other industries segment accounted for the largest share of the legionella testing market. The growing population and urbanization, increasing water treatment regulations, and increased demand for new water resources is driving the growth of this segment.



North America is the largest regional market for legionella testing market



The global market is segmented into five major regions—North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2021, North America accounted for the largest share of the market. The North American market growth can be attributed to the growing incidence of legionella-related diseases and growing elderly population.



The major players operating in this legionella testing market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (US), bioMérieux S.A. (France), Becton, Dickinson, and Company (US), Alere, Inc. (US), Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland), Pall Corporation (Danaher) (US), Quidel Corporation (US), Eiken Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan), Hologic, Inc. (US), QIAGEN (Germany), Takara Bio, Inc. (Japan), Environmental Safety Technologies, Inc. (US), Hydrosense (Scotland), Accepta Ltd. (UK), LuminUltra Technologies Ltd. (Canada), Pro-Lab Diagnostics, Inc. (Canada), BioAlert Solutions (Canada), Pacific Water Technology (Australia), Aquacert Ltd. (UK), DTK Water (UK), Sens Solutions (Spain), Genomadix, Inc. (US), and Phigenics, LLC (US).



