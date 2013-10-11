New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2013 -- IQM2, a leading provider of cloud-based software that enables local governments to efficiently conduct paperless meetings and provide visibility to its citizens, announced today the release of MinuteTraq 8.6. The new version of the award winning MinuteTraq now enables its users to approve and reject agenda items during the workflow process of building an agenda on iPhones, iPads, Android or any other mobile device or tablet.



“Our clients are always looking for ways to improve their efficiency and save time in the agenda building and meeting management process. Now, users will receive an email that enables them to approve or reject agenda items right from their iPad, iPhone, Android or any other mobile device. This enhancement allows our customers to speed up their workflow and cut down on the time required to build their agendas and prepare for their meetings,” said Daryl Blowes, CEO of IQM2.



Some key features of MinuteTraq web approvals include:

- Emails contain attachments if applicable. Just open the attachment to read on any device

- Simple click to view, approve or reject right from the email - Click a link to approve or reject multiple agenda items easily

- Apple iOS friendly web dashboard with easy approval bar for mobile devices

- “Waiting for My Approval” section allows you to easily find the items needing your attention MinuteTraq is the innovative government meeting software application that allows local governments to quickly and efficiently automate the agenda and minutes creation process.



MinuteTraq’s flexibility allows each government agency to replicate its unique workflow. Serving over 22,000 users, MinuteTraq is a valuable complement to MediaTraq (streaming of live and on-demand meetings) and eBoardroom (electronic Board voting) that fuel our local governments’ meeting processes. “We are aggressively driving innovation so that we can provide our government partners with the ability to save critical staff time while saving their citizens money. As local governments continue their shift towards paperless meetings, we will continue to deliver best in class products to make this process as simple, seamless and cost effective as possible,” said Scott Greenberg Chief Marketing Officer of IQM2.



More Information

- Learn more about our agenda and minutes automation software MinuteTraq here.

- Learn more about our live streaming and archiving of meetings MediaTraq here.

- Learn more about our electronic Boardroom voting software eBoardroom here.



About IQM2

IQM2 is a market leader in furnishing end-to-end public meeting and Open Government software solutions through their award-winning Open Meeting Management System applications including MinuteTraq (agenda process improvement), MediaTraq (Live/On-Demand Video Streaming) and E-Boardroom (electronic voting).