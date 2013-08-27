Legit Video Game Wholesale List Released

Little Rock, AR -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- Many individuals have dreamed of running their own video game store, but they cast those dreams to the side, because they do not know what to do. In order to start a video game business, some are under the impression that they need a large amount of money, but this couldn’t be any further from the truth. At VideoGameWholesaleList.com, there is a legit video game wholesale list that can be purchased. The video game wholesale list is packed full of suppliers that sell video games at below wholesale prices – this includes Xbox 360 games, PS3 games and Wii U games.



This list has nothing to do with:



- Selling E-books

- Utilizing Google Adwords

- Affiliate Marketing

- MLM Marketing

- Writing Articles



This is a 100% legit video game wholesale list that only a small amount of people know about, unless they purchase the list. Individuals who would like to make money from their comfort of their own home are invited to purchase this list. As of right now, there are only 100 left to purchase.



Once the individual purchases this list, they will get more than a list. To start with, they will receive step by step instructions on how to set their website up. They do not need to have any prior knowledge or web design or programming. They will also learn how to set everything on autopilot, so they can make money as they sleep. With this list, there is also extra information on how to target those small niches that have no competition and make money.



There are three simple steps to follow to set a game store up online in 48 hours. The individual doesn’t have to know a thing about the gaming industry in order to become a successful game store owner. If they don’t know what Halo, Gears of War or Battlefield is, that is fine – the knowledge needed will come along with this video game wholesale list.



About Video Game Wholesale List

This video game wholesale list has been created by Mike Rogers who is considered an expert in his field. Mr. Rogers started from ground zero and worked his way to the top. Thanks to this list, he now runs a successful video game store that brings in thousands easy week.



Company Contact : Mike Rogers

Company Email: support@videogamewholesalelist.com

Company Phone : 501-376-8111