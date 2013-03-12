Legit Work from Home Jobs Are Available Through Innovative New Website Jill's Jobs

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2013 -- Jill’s Jobs, a website that will focus exclusively on legitimate work from home jobs, will launch its user-friendly site on March 11, 2013. Jill’s Jobs will help those who are looking for real work from home jobs by taking the worry and frustration out of the search for legit online jobs. In order to do this, Jill’s Jobs will pre-screen all job openings to ensure that it is only featuring legit work from home jobs postings.



For employers who offer real work from home job opportunities, Jill’s Jobs will also provide them with a unique online resource that will help them find employees to fill their work from home positions. The website will pre-test all applicants who are looking to find a job through its pre-assessed job seeker feature, which in turn will save the companies that feature legit work from home jobs time and money during the hiring process.



As anybody who has tried to find work from home jobs knows quite well, it can be a difficult and challenging process. Reports of scams and fake job listings for work from home data entry positions and other jobs are not uncommon, and many people who are looking for work from home jobs end up feeling frustrated and disappointed.



Thanks to Jill’s Jobs, people who would like to work from home can rest assured that the positions that are available through the website will be the best work from home jobs that are available.



The timing of the new Jill’s Jobs website could not be any better. As the economy continues to struggle, many people are looking for new career opportunities, and many would welcome the chance to work from home. Despite the recent announcement of Yahoo’s CEO Melissa Mayer demanding its telecommuting employees return to the office, the tradition of employees commuting to and from work and spending hours a day inside a company office seems to be fading.



As CNN Money reported late last year, the number of Americans working from home has increased by 41% over the past decade. And there’s good news for employers who hire work from home employees. A recent study from Stanford found that telecommuting employees were more productive than their in office counterparts. In fact, the study found that employees who were already more productive tended to chose working from home while less-productive employees chose to stay in the office. Because work from home openings are expected to continue to rise, and because of the desire to find new job opportunities, more people than ever will be looking for flexible positions.



Jim Waltrip, the founder of Jill’s Jobs, has interviewed and hired numerous talented people over the years who prefer to work from home. As a serial entrepreneur, Waltrip was inspired to start Jill’s Jobs as a way to streamline the work from home job search process with the use of technology—making it safer, “greener”, more enjoyable, and more efficient for both job seekers and employers.



“Our vision is to promote and legitimize the work from home revolution, by connecting the most talented job seekers with the best career opportunities on the web,” he said.



Sarah, who is a full-time stay-at-home mom, is one of many people who has dreamed of working from home. After spending four months combing through the current work-at-home websites, forums and resources but getting nowhere, she was able to secure a great at-home position, thanks to help from Waltrip.



“I landed a wonderful position with Jim Waltrip that has allowed me to work in a ‘real job’ for a ‘real company’ while successfully managing my responsibilities at home,” Sarah said.



About Jill’s Jobs

Jill’s Jobs is based in Austin, TX and is a niche website focusing exclusively on pre-screened, legitimate work from home jobs. It is one of the only online job sites to pre-assess and pretest job applicants, saving employers time and money in the hiring process. Jill’s Jobs founder, Jim Waltrip, is a successful entrepreneur who co-founded the company All Web Leads and now serves as its Chief Visionary Officer. He recently launched several new businesses, including Skilled Reps, an online call center, and was named a 2010 finalist for the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur Of The Year® Award in Central Texas. For more information, please visit http://jillsjobs.com.