Legit YooCare Services Roster Now Includes YooCare Interactive Computer Guide

Colorado Springs, Co -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/21/2013 -- YooCare computer care services have just announced the addition of their YooCare Interactive Computer Guide to their website. This follows the release of the YooSecurity PC Security Guide. YooCare and its security brand YooSecurity provide complete 24/7 online computer care services including virus and malware removal as well as a wide variety of services to fix PC problems and maintain a healthy computer.



Millions of people around the world are just joining the world’s computer users and becoming part of the online global community. To support these new users, YooCare has taken up the gauntlet of helping them understand the possibilities of their computer and new online world via the addition of their YooCare Interactive Computer Guide. The new computer guide provides useful interactive ideas and directions for computer users on the possibilities that their computer can open for them. The guide is divided into sections for children, teenagers and adults with a question section that provides answers concerning Twitter, YouTube, videoconferencing, starting a blog and much more.



“Although millions around the world see computers as ubiquitous, the reality is that millions more are joining the computer world and the Internet age for the very first time,” said a YooCare specialist. “We wanted to provide these useful interactive guides to help inform them about the possibilities that their computer and the Internet can open for them.”



YooCare.com is designed to provide consumers around the globe with online services that fix problems remotely using their safe, fast, secure technology backed by expert technicians. In addition to these services, the security arm of YooCare known as YooSecurity provides Malware/Virus Removal Services, an online YooSecurity malware removal guide as well as online help and support with a host of other computer problems.



Among the guides is one addressing the FBI virus scam known as FBI Moneypak Virus/ Malware, which is defined as ransomware. The virus locks the user’s computer screen and produces a false fbi.gov warning demanding the user pay $100 to regain control of their computer.



The YooCare PC Care Service Blog is the place where computer users can learn about the various virus and malware threats and how YooCare can help them remove them completely. The blog is constantly updated and expanded with their learning series articles to take users through the process of removing virus and malware threats from their computer step by step. Just a few of those include explanation and removal techniques for Malta Police Force Virus, Adware generic5.SRC, Trojan Horse Agent3.CPCF Virus, XP Anti-Virus 2013 Virus and many more.



The highly qualified, professionally trained and certified personal technology experts of YooCare and YooSecurity are on constant standby to help PC, MAC or mobile device users with any problem that may arise. Clients have access to Computer Tune-up & Optimization, Computer Diagnosis & Repair, Data Backup & Recovery and a wide variety of other services provided remotely online. For more information, please visit http://www.yoocare.com



About YooCare Inc.

YooCare provides complete online computer care services 24/7 to protect computers from security threats, fix PC problems and maintain computer health. The Colorado-based YooCare has service centers located in Korea and China with thousands of customers in the U.S., Europe and Asia. YooSecurity, a security brand of YooCare, is an online security company specializing in virus, spyware & malware removal services and system optimization and maintenance.