Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shareholder Notice: Deadline in Lawsuit on May 3, 2021

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2021 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that a deadline is coming up on May 3, 2021 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LDOS).



Investors who purchased shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LDOS) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: May 3, 2021. NYSE: LDOS) stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LDOS) common shares between May 4, 2020 and February 23, 2021, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between May 4, 2020 and February 23, 2021, the Defendants failed to disclose to investors that the purported benefits of the Company's acquisition of L3Harris' Security Detection & Automation businesses were significantly overstated, that Leidos' products suffered from numerous product defects, including faulty explosive detection systems at airports, ports, and borders, that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company's financial results were significantly overstated, and that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



Those who purchased shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LDOS) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.