Leishmaniasis (Kala-Azar) Pipeline Review, H2 2012 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/10/2012 -- Leishmaniasis (Kala-Azar) - Pipeline Review, H2 2012, provides an overview of the indication’s therapeutic pipeline. This report provides information on the therapeutic development for Leishmaniasis (Kala-Azar), complete with latest updates, and special features on late-stage and discontinued projects. It also reviews key players involved in the therapeutic development for Leishmaniasis (Kala-Azar).
Scope
- A snapshot of the global therapeutic scenario for Leishmaniasis (Kala-Azar).
- A review of the Leishmaniasis (Kala-Azar) products under development by companies and universities/research institutes based on information derived from company and industry-specific sources.
- Coverage of products based on various stages of development ranging from discovery till registration stages.
- A feature on pipeline projects on the basis of monotherapy and combined therapeutics.
- Coverage of the Leishmaniasis (Kala-Azar) pipeline on the basis of route of administration and molecule type.
- Key discontinued pipeline projects.
- Latest news and deals relating to the products.
Reasons to buy
- Identify and understand important and diverse types of therapeutics under development for Leishmaniasis (Kala-Azar).
- Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and design effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage.
- Plan mergers and acquisitions effectively by identifying players of the most promising pipeline.
- Devise corrective measures for pipeline projects by understanding Leishmaniasis (Kala-Azar) pipeline depth and focus of Indication therapeutics.
- Develop and design in-licensing and out-licensing strategies by identifying prospective partners with the most attractive projects to enhance and expand business potential and scope.
- Modify the therapeutic portfolio by identifying discontinued projects and understanding the factors that drove them from pipeline.
To view table of contents for this market report please visit:
http://www.reportstack.com/product/91281/leishmaniasis-kala-azar-pipeline-review-h2-2012.html