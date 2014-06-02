New Retailing research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- As local manufacturing is very weak and concentrated on a limited number of items, most goods offered by leisure and personal goods specialist retailers come from abroad. Given the tougher constraints on imports imposed by the government, product variety suffered to a considerable extent in 2013. Many companies simply could not import items through official channels and therefore had to purchase imports at the free-market exchange rate, which increased 600% in just 12 months. These new conditions forced retailers to carefully select their imports in order to guarantee the presence of the bestselling products and use their working capital rationally. In addition to the problematic access to foreign exchange, the situation at ports became more complex in 2013 as inefficiency, delays and higher costs negatively impacted trade. The overall impact was high prices, lower supply and therefore constrained demand.
Report Overview
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Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Leisure and Personal Goods Specialist Retailers industry in Venezuela with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Leisure and Personal Goods Specialist Retailers industry in Venezuela, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Leisure and Personal Goods Specialist Retailers in Venezuela market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed market shares for international and locally-based retailers
- Historic number of stores, selling space and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- Who are the leading retailers in Venezuela?
- How are leisure and personal goods specialist retailers competing in a multi-channel world?
- Is the internet killing off leisure and personal goods specialist retailers?
Reasons to Get this Report
- Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
- Inform your marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions
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Browse all Retailing research reports at Fast Market Research
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