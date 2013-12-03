Leisure Car Rental...An Award Winning Rental Car Service Provider at St. Maarten

St. Maarten, Netherlands -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/03/2013 -- People across the country might have to use rental car services for various purposes. Finding a reliable and professional service provider with sufficient experience in the field is usually difficult. Leisure Car Rental St. Maarten is one of the most popular car rental service providers offering a completely trouble-free hiring experience to customers.



The marketing manager of Leisure Car Rental, Jacqueline, has recently won the 2013 Auto Rental News Professional of the Year Award. This major accomplishment is an example of the excellent and dedicated customer service and support provided by Leisure Car Rental St. Maarten. This professional company listens to the needs of customers very carefully in order to cater to their exact requirements.



One of the customers of Leisure Car Rental St. Maarten says, “Thank you so much for helping making our day trip to St Maarten so memorable. What great service, your staffs are so nice and do a great job making sure everything is perfect, we will book with you next time we travel to your beautiful island. Thank you again for the 5 star services.”



Leisure Car Rental St. Maarten guarantees to provide incomparable car rental service facilities to people at affordable rates meeting all types of budget. Service seekers can go through the website leisurecarrentalsxm.com to get quotes related to car rentals and other relevant information. This company exclusively offers Zero Deductible Insurance Coverage, with which clients will be never required to pay again for ding, scratch, dent, lock, tire and other damages of rental cars.



The website says, “In this highly competitive environment, award-worthy Leisure Car Rental St. Maarten has undergone a phenomenal expansion period, with an average of 20% growth year-on-year for the past 5 years. Along the way, we served many dedicated clients, who return to us repeatedly to fulfill their Car Rental needs.”



Leisure Car Rental St. Maarten is said to be committed to providing the highest quality services prior to as well as after the rental period. The website leisurecarrentalsxm.com features economy cars, compact cars, midsize cars, full size cars, premium cars, compact SUVs, midsize SUVs, minivans and full size SUVs. Potential customers can easily select the vehicle of their choice through the provided options. Prices and other details are also made available to assist new clients.



To get more information about Leisure Car Rental, visit http://www.leisurecarrentalsxm.com/



About Leisure Car Rental St. Maarten

Leisure Car Rental St. Maarten has several years of experience in providing highly valuable and efficient service facilities to customers. This car rental company guarantees excellent customer support with a team of well-qualified and professional staff.



Media Contact



Leisure Car Rental

Contact: Jimmy Fitzpatrick, General Manager

Address: 57 Montevideo Road

Union Farm, Lower Princess Quarter

St. Maarten 97150

Tel: 1(721)581-8577

Email: info@leisurecarrental.com

URL: http://www.leisurecarrentalsxm.com/