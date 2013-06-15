Recently published research from Timetric, "Leisure & Hospitality Building Construction in Chile to 2017: Market Databook", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/15/2013 -- This report is the result of Timetric's extensive market research covering the leisure & hospitality buildings construction industry in Chile. It contains detailed historic and forecast market value data for the leisure & hospitality buildings construction industry, including a breakdown of the data by construction activity (new construction, repair and maintenance, refurbishment and demolition). 'Leisure & Hospitality Building Construction in Chile to 2017: Market Databook' provides a top-level overview and detailed insight into the operating environment of the leisure & hospitality buildings construction industry in Chile. It is an essential tool for companies active across the Chilean construction value chain and for new players considering to enter the market.
Scope
- Overview of the leisure & hospitality buildings construction industry in Chile
- Historic and forecast market value for the leisure & hospitality buildings construction industry by construction output and value-add methods for the period 2008 through to 2017
- Historic and forecast market value by construction activity (new construction, repair and maintenance, refurbishment and demolition) across the leisure & hospitality buildings construction industry for the period 2008 through to 2017
Reasons to Get This Report
- This report provides you with valuable data for the leisure & hospitality buildings construction industry in Chile
- This report provides you with a breakdown of market value by type of construction activity (new construction, repair and maintenance, refurbishment and demolition)
- This report enhances your knowledge of the market with key figures detailing market values using the construction output and value add methods
- This report allows you to plan future business decisions using the forecast figures given for the market
