Leitner Construction Project Chosen to Participate in Clark County 2012 Remodeled Homes Tour

Lake Oswego, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2012 -- Leitner Construction proudly announces that they will be included in the Clark County 2012 Remodeled Homes Tour to be held September 22-23. A stunning Master bath project under Leitner Construction Project Manager Rod Bigelow was selected as this year’s Best in Class Elegant Remodel entry. Leitner Construction is a residential remodeling and addition company specializing in kitchen and bath remodels as well as home additions.



More and more homeowners today are seeking ways to remake their homes into dream homes through remodeling. Consequently, the once rare remodeled homes tour now becomes the hottest ticket for homeowners around the country. Among the most prestigious is the Clark County Remodeled Homes Tour, which continues to grow each year and attract thousands of homeowners to see the best in home remodeling today. A beautiful bathroom remodel project from Leitner Construction has been invited to be a part of their 2012 tour as a Best in Class Elegant Remodel showcase. “We are truly excited and honored to be recognized for our work and be a part of this year’s Clark County Remodeled Homes Tour,” said Leitner Construction President and Owner Tim Leitner Sr.



The Clark County Remodeled Homes Tour is sponsored by the Building Industry Association of Clark County. The BIA's Remodeler's Council chooses the finest examples of new remodeling projects in the SW Washington area and chooses only the top remodelers to invite into the prestigious tour. The Leitner Construction remodel project is a bath remodel and upgrade where space is borrowed from an extra bedroom to create an elegant Master Bath and a slightly larger guest bath. The stunning result features a soaking tub, tile shower, custom cabinets, granite counter tops and heated tile floors. Leitner Construction’s Rod Bigelow was project manager on the tour-featured project.



Since 1998, Leitner Construction has helped hundreds of homeowners across Oregon and Washington transform their homes into dream homes. The company has earned a stellar reputation for the creation of extraordinary kitchen and bathroom remodels as well as elegant and beautiful master suites, whole house remodels and additions. The remodeling contractor has a design team that is known for working collaboratively with each client in order to understand and help develop their vision. The highly experienced remodel team under the direction of Project Manager Rod Bigelow then expertly brings that vision to fruition.



“We feel the same sense of honor working with each client as we do in being a part of the Clark County 2012 Remodeled Homes Tour,” said Leitner. “We’ve built a strong reputation for doing what we say we will do, accomplishing the goals within budget, and getting it done on time, and that is more than just a tag line; it is who we are.” For more information, please visit http://www.leitnerconstruction.com



About Leitner Construction

Leitner Construction is a residential remodeling and addition company specializing in a wide variety of projects ranging from kitchens and bathrooms to basement remodels and home additions. Their highly experienced designers and project construction staff see teaming with homeowners and tradespeople as an honor that they take very seriously. Leitner Construction serves Portland Metro Eastside and Westside, Lake Oswego, West Linn, Vancouver and Battleground.