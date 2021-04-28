LEM Products, Inc. Celebrates Outstanding Technical Achievement Honor at the Annual TLMI Awards Competition

Montgomeryville, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2021 -- "This validates that our focus on design, durability, and quality and our technical expertise in manufacturing of durable and innovative solutions is a win-win for LEM and its customers." — Maureen O'Connor



ISO 9001:2015 Certified identification, safety labels, tags, and signs industry leader LEM Products, Inc. is celebrating an exciting win for both the company and the growing number of clients now utilizing their services. This award for technical achievement in printing was recognized with a distinguished industry honor at the 43rd annual Tag and Label Manufacturers Institute (TLMI) Awards Competition.



LEM Products, Inc. received the 1st Place award at the highly competitive TLMI awards event with 1st Place for the Custom Fabricated Isolation Tag for Duke Energy. The Award slot was for Excellence in Technical Achievement in the Printing of – Tag – Industrial and/or Systems.



"LEM Products Inc. has been active in TLMI since 2013. The 2020 competition is only the second year that LEM has entered products, and we were thrilled to be a winner. TLMI Association membership includes renowned printers from around the globe. It was a dynamic process to post our products in this competition. But we know what we do, and we do it very well. In selecting our entry, we focused on the technical complexity of construction and unique application. We used and showcased an actual product used by our customer and won in a category that is vital to our targeted market," Said CEO Maureen O'Connor, emphasizing that "all of us at LEM Products, Inc. are very proud of this award. It is an exceptional accomplishment by an exceptional team of dedicated and talented employees. This validates that our focus on design, durability, and quality and our technical expertise in manufacturing of durable and innovative solutions is a win-win for LEM and its customers."



For more information about this company, or to ready about them in the news



About LEM Products, Inc.

Founded in 1967, Montgomeryville, Pennsylvania, based LEM Products Inc. has grown from a local manufacturer of electrical identification products to a leader in the imaging and converting of polymers and metals to make industrial safety identification products. These are used across industries to maintain OSHA compliance and promote effective corporate branding on equipment and machinery. The company works with standards engineers to recommend materials that will last in harsh industrial environments and scopes the complete industrial identification project based on customer specifications.



Industrial labels, tags, and signs made by LEM Products Inc. mark wind turbines with important safety information for maintenance and repair work; fleets with DOT compliance decals; equipment with asset tags; ladders with instructional safety information and fences that protect facilities with OSHA safety signage. When permanent, weather-resistant safety and branding communication marking is required, demanding organizations rely on LEM Products Inc. 50+ years of expertise in imaging and converting. Visit: http://www.LEMProductsinc.com to learn more about LEM Products, Inc.