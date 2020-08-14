LEM Products, Inc. Featured as Part of National Association of Manufacturers "Creators Respond" Campaign

Montgomeryville, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2020 -- LEM Products, Inc., a member of the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM), which is the largest resource and advocate for manufacturers, was recently invited to be included as part of their "Creators Respond" campaign. This campaign showcases how manufacturers have stepped up to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. The project includes the efforts of manufacturing companies across the country in a variety of industries.



As part of this campaign, NAM sent one of their photographers to LEM's facility to document the manufacturing of COVID warning and hygiene signs and labels that the company began creating in response to the pandemic. The photographer, David Bohrer, is best known for his work as the staff photographer at the White House between 2001-2009, chronicling the daily lives of President George W. Bush and Vice President Dick Cheney. The goal of the Creators Respond project is to highlight the importance of manufacturers like LEM Products, Inc. Signage that reminds employees and visitors of proper hygiene and social distancing is a simple, yet highly effective method for combating the spread of the virus. These types of signs remain a critical part of the preparation for businesses to safely reopen. NAM's website currently features dozens of stories of how manufacturers like LEM have played a pivotal role in the response to COVID-19.



LEM Products, Inc., is dedicated to continuing to support businesses, healthcare facilities, and any other organizations in need of hygiene and COVID-19 safety identification products. Customers can purchase stock handwashing signs, social distancing floor signs, and more. To inquire about custom signage needs, call (866) 942-5003 or visit https://lemproductsinc.com/.



About LEM Products, Inc.

For over 50 years, LEM Products, Inc. has been providing wire marking, pipe marking, safety signage, lockout tags and other products to utilities, corporations, and manufacturers to mark facilities and products for OSHA/ANSI compliance and safety.



LEM has built a solid reputation across industries as a dependable supplier of industrial products ranging from safety labels and safety signs to custom tags and more.



For more information, please visit https://www.lemproductsinc.com/.