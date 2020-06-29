LEM Products, Inc. Focused on OSHA Safety Training for Employees During Pandemic

Montgomeryville, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/29/2020 -- LEM Products, Inc., located in Montgomeryville, PA, manufactures and sells safety signs, tags, and labels to utility companies, departments of transportation, and any organization that needs to meet safety compliance standards. Given the nature of their products, LEM has always made it their mission to be a paradigm of workplace safety themselves. With the COVID-19 pandemic still ongoing, taking the proper safety precautions is perhaps more important now than ever, which is why the company decided to hold several OSHA training sessions for their employees.



LEM Products Inc. was classified as an essential business during the pandemic because they are an important part of the supply chain for the Energy Sector. While their essential status allowed them to maintain manufacturing operations supported with newly established remote sales and administrative assistance, it also provided the company time to perform maintenance, expand 6S Lean activities, and establish a model facility in terms of hygiene and social distancing with appropriate graphics for these policies and procedures.



The production team at LEM engaged in four half-day training sessions for the production staff. These sessions were conducted remotely with an interactive video format for those working from home, and with proper PPE and social distancing measures for those in the building. Some of the topics covered included industrial hygiene, PPE use, hazard communication standards, working safely with electricity and other hazardous energy sources, among others.



