LEM Products, Inc. Named SGIA 2020 Safety Recognition Award Recipient

Montgomeryville, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/26/2021 -- LEM Products, Inc., a company that manufactures OSHA-compliant safety signage, is pleased to announce that they have received the Specialty Graphic Imaging Association (SGIA) 2020 Safety Recognition Award. Each year, PRINTING United Alliance presents Safety Recognition Program awards to participating companies that have achieved excellence in safety, according to their own self-inspection and verification.



SGIA began the Safety Recognition Program for employers and employees to become aware of the importance of a safe working environment. The program encourages participants to be attentive toward the need to comply with applicable state and national safety standards.



This prestigious accolade is awarded to participants who earn 80 or more points in various criteria categories. Points are awarded for completing tasks such as establishing a safety improvement plan for the year, forming a safety committee, conducting regular workplace inspections, attending a safety-related webinar, and more. LEM Products, Inc. is proud to have earned this distinction and would like to congratulate fellow winning companies nationwide.



LEM Products, Inc. understands that safe workplaces lead to improved business practices and increased employee morale. For more information about this award-winning manufacturing company, interested parties are encouraged to visit http://www.lemproductsinc.com/.



About LEM Products, Inc.

LEM Products, Inc. is an industry leader in the manufacture of identification products that protect people by identifying potential hazards, provide instructional and facility/site safety information. Precision manufacturing, a dedication to customer satisfaction and a commitment to achieving corporate targets for growth and social investment set LEM apart in the industry.



LEM Products, Inc. is a WBENC certified company with the reputation as a leading safety identification supplier in North America and beyond. They are certified by the California Public Utilities Commission and the Pennsylvania Department of General Services. Business placed with LEM Products, Inc. qualifies for Federal and State Diversity Spend initiatives.



For over 49 years, LEM Products, Inc. has been providing wire marking, pipe marking, safety signage, lockout tags and other products to utilities, corporations, and manufacturers to mark facilities and products for OSHA/ANSI compliance and safety. Maureen O'Connor, CEO, has received numerous awards for her leadership, her commitment to diversity in the workplace and community involvement.



LEM has built a solid reputation, across industries as a dependable supplier of industrial products ranging from safety labels and safety signs to lockout tagout to custom tags and more.



For more information, please visit http://www.lemproductsinc.com/.