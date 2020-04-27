LEM Products, Inc. Named SGIA 2020 Sustainable Business Recognition Award Recipient

Montgomeryville, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/27/2020 -- LEM Products, Inc., a company that manufactures OSHA-compliant safety signage, is pleased to announce that they have received the Specialty Graphic Imaging Association (SGIA) 2020 Sustainable Business Recognition Award. This award recognizes the efforts that the company has made to implement sustainable business practices that reduce the company's environmental footprint, improve employee safety and well-being, as well as improve the company's bottom line. Each January, SGIA's Advisory Council on Sustainability, Safety, Health and Personnel reviews applications and recommends award designations. Fittingly, the award recipients are announced on Earth Day, April 22.



SGIA created this program in order to recognize their member companies that have contributed to their mission of contributing to a sustainable future, in accordance with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Originally, there were Three Pillars of Sustainability: People, Planet, Profit. This has since been expanded to 17 goals in total with 169 targets, which serve as a universal platform for both monitoring impact and harmonizing initiatives for sustainability.



LEM Products, Inc. was specifically presented with the award in its efforts towards Good Health and Well-being (Goal 3), Decent Work and Economic Growth (Goal 8), and Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure (Goal 9). To achieve this, they recorded no accidents at work in the past 1199 days, completed and received ISO 9001:2015 stage 2 certification with DEKRA, and improved internal processes to reduce downtime and set-up waste, among other things.



"Businesses have an extraordinary opportunity to make a positive impact on sustainability," says Marci Kinter, SGIA Vice President of Government Affairs. "We encourage our members to follow these best practices and are extremely proud and continuously impressed with the impact they have all made, and continue, to make in this space. We applaud LEM Products, Inc. for its efforts towards this cause and are proud to present them with this prestigious award."



About LEM Products, Inc.

For over 50 years, LEM Products, Inc. has been providing wire marking, pipe marking, safety signage, lockout tags and other products to utilities, corporations, and manufacturers to mark facilities and products for OSHA/ANSI compliance and safety.



LEM has built a solid reputation across industries as a dependable supplier of industrial products ranging from safety labels and safety signs to custom tags and more.



About SGIA

Specialty Graphic Imaging Association (SGIA) is the premier printing and graphic arts trade organization that provides members with cutting edge resources, tools and education to promote growth and convergence into new market segments. SGIA members have unparalleled access to current industry information, trends and events, including, but not limited to, PRINTING United in Atlanta on October 21 - 23, 2020. For more information, visit SGIA.org.