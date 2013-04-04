Lemon Diet Review Found New Way to Flush Toxins and Lose Weight Naturally

Baldwin, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/04/2013 -- Today most people in the world are obsessed with dieting. Each year there are fad diets rolling out and the Lemonade Diet is the next one which is based on the principle of detoxing by fasting. There are numerous Lemonade Diet Reviews online and this article will outline the truth about starting such a weight loss program.



The lemonade diet claims that it will dissolve as well as eliminate toxins that may have formed in any parts of the body. It will cleanse the digestive system and purify the cells through the entire body. This is done by eliminating all unusable waste and relieving pressure in the nerves and blood vessels. This way it will help to keep one youthful too.



This diet is recommended to be followed for at least 10 days or even up to 40 days. This regime can be repeated three to four times in a year. To make the lemonade diet, one must add 2 tbsp lemon juice and 2 tbsp maple syrup along with 1/10 tsp cayenne pepper to 10 oz of lukewarm water. One can drink six to twelve glasses of this lemonade each day. This way one gets all the nutrients that are needed.



The basis of this diet is the intake of only citrus fruits that contain vitamin C and that can put one at the risk of malnutrition due to a lack of various nutrients needed by the body to sustain itself.



As far as detoxification is concerned, the medical profession argues that the capacity of the body to detoxify will be greatly reduced due to lack of essential nutrients.



With regard to calorie reducing, the assumption is that the surplus energy will be taken from the fat stores of the body, resulting in reducing of body fat. But in case of a body kept in a state of nutritional deficiency, energy will be taken from the proteins of muscle. Thus the aim has to be towards a calorie deficit that is achieved through exercise along with a diet that gives adequate calories with all the essential nutrients.



Persons looking to try such a weight loss program should read a lemonade diet review to ensure that they choose the correct program. Beyonce lemonade diet is one which persons could pay keen attention to.



About lemonadedietreviews.com

Our website is dedicated to reviewing top online fitness products to educate customers about the pros and cons of using such products. We aim to help persons live a healthier lifestyle overall.



Media Contact:

Christophe LaFontaine

support@lemonadedietreviews.info

Baldwin NY

http://www.lemonadedietreviews.info