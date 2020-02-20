Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/20/2020 -- Lemon ester: Market outlook



Esters are produced in a condensation reaction by reacting together alcohols and carboxylic acids. Different alcohol and carboxylic acid combinations offer rise to varying esters, and each ester has a distinctive flavor. Most esters are edible in small quantities and are naturally discovered in all fruits, vegetables, herbs and spices. and are also used in perfumes. Lemons are rich in vitamin C. One lemon provides 32% of the daily value for vitamin C. Lemon ester is a colorless, oily liquid. It has a fruity odor and a bitter taste. Lemon esters are highly soluble in water. Lemon ester is a small-scale food additive used as a flavor preservative and stabilizer in processed foods (e.g., alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, packaged baked products, frozen milk or egg whites, gelatins and puddings, chewing gum and sweets). It is also used to increase the flexibility of plastics. Lemon ester is a major business chemical used in industrial paint removers and solvents. It is also used in various including perfumes, lotions, body sprays, hairsprays and personal care products.



Increasing Demand in Cosmetic Products Has Boosted the Lemon Ester Market.



The food industry's dynamics are constantly evolving, witnessing robust growth. The increasing demand for additives is motivated by altering the eating habits of customers and a growing preference for processed food owing to lifestyle modifications. Also, today's customers are becoming increasingly conscious of the quality of the products they are using; hence customers are demanding a product of superior quality. Lemon ester is a feed additive that serves in many forms as a source of citric acid and vitamin C. It is also a good fiber source, most of which is in the peel and pith. Lemon can assist avoid kidney stones from forming. There is more citric acid in fresh and organic lemon than an orange or grapefruit. Lemons can assist avoid certain cancer disorders. It has been shown that limonoid compounds in lemons prevent pancreatic cancer. Although it is unknown the precise mechanism, researchers have noted that antioxidant limonoids also cause the death of cancer cells. Lemon can assist with diseases caused by food. As a common ingredient in sauces especially, Southeast Asian, Caribbean cuisines, and Latin American lemon juice has been shown to inhibit the growth of cholera virus. Additive manufacturers are also focusing on customization of premix as per the requirement of the consumer. The tailored Lemon ester gains traction from various customers as they are explicitly modified following their product specification and request.



Key Players



Some the key players operating their business in the global Lemon ester market are TCI (Tokyo Chemical Industry), AA BLOCKS, Acros Organics, Finetech Industry Limited, abcr GmbH, Oakwood Products, 3B Scientific (Wuhan) Corp, Biosynth, Clearsynth ,Parchem., and other key market players.



These leading companies are aiming for an expansion of supply capacity and production of Lemon ester to intensify their overall profitability.



Opportunities for Lemon ester Market Participants:



Increasing demand for food additives by the food processing industry has led to growing Lemon ester manufacturing worldwide; however, the fast development in Lemon ester consumption has resulted from producers concentrating on tailored Lemon esters with their aroma. Due to increased customer awareness of the quality of food and its impact on consumption, North America is expected to account for maximum market share for the Lemon ester market. Also, extensive food-supporting research and development activities lead to powerful market opportunities in North America for Lemon ester. Lemon ester is therefore anticipated to see powerful development over the forecast period.