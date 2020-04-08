Lemon Eucalyptus Essential Oil Market Size, Share, Trends, Business Strategy to 2025 - Top Companies Spectrum Brands, Sun Organic, Edens Garden, Sun Organic

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/08/2020 -- Lemon eucalyptus essential oil is obtained from the fragrant leaves of the Eucalyptus citriodora tree, and this oil is known in aromatherapy by both its botanical name, and as lemon eucalyptus. Although this essential oil is not as popular in aromatherapy as the ubiquitous Eucalyptus globulus, it is fast growing in reputation due to its powerful bactericidal and insect repellent properties.



Eucalyptus citriodora is one of the most popular eucalyptus trees grown throughout Melbourne in Australia, which is its native country. This species is believed to have originated from a restricted area of Queensland on the Tropic of Capricorn, and is now found growing throughout the world's tropical climates.



The global Lemon Eucalyptus Essential Oil Market was million US$ in 2018 and is expected to million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of between 2019 and 2025.



Commonly known as the lemon scented gum tree in its native country, lemon eucalyptus is a fast-growing stately evergreen growing 25 to 40 metres high, sometimes reaching 50 metres (165 ft) when growing wild. It has a variable form but typically presents a sparse, pendulous crown of narrow lanceolate leaves that are strongly lemon-scented. The usually smooth, pale-grey trunk turns salmon-pinkish prior to its annual shedding and develops a powdery bark that peels off in thin irregular patches or curling flakes, becoming mottled and exposing a whitish or faintly bluish inner layer that appears dimpled.



Segment by Key players:

- Spectrum Brands

- Sun Organic

- Edens Garden

- Plant Therapy

- Eucalyptus

- REPEL



Segment by Type:

- Therapeutic Grade

- Other



Segment by Application:

- Personal Hygiene Products

- Insect Repellent Products

- Anti-fungal Drugs

- Antiseptic

- Other



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Table of Content:



1. Executive Summary



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. Lemon Eucalyptus Essential Oil Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Market Definition

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Industry Outlook

4.3. Lemon Eucalyptus Essential Oil Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Market Trends

4.4. Lemon Eucalyptus Essential Oil Market - Supply Chain

4.5. Global Lemon Eucalyptus Essential Oil Market Forecast

4.5.1. Lemon Eucalyptus Essential Oil Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.2. Lemon Eucalyptus Essential Oil Market Size (000' Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.3. Lemon Eucalyptus Essential Oil Market Absolute $ Opportunity



5. Global Lemon Eucalyptus Essential Oil Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

5.1. Market Trends

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Type

5.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Type

5.3. Lemon Eucalyptus Essential Oil Market Size and Volume Forecast by Type

5.3.1. Fabricated Frame

5.3.2. Tube and Coupler

5.3.3. Mobile

5.3.4. Pole

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Type

5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Type



6. Global Lemon Eucalyptus Essential Oil Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

6.1. Market Trends

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Application

6.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Application

6.3. Lemon Eucalyptus Essential Oil Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

6.3.1. Personal Decoration

6.3.2. Commercial Decoration

6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application

6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application



7. Global Lemon Eucalyptus Essential Oil Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Trends

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Sales Channel

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Sales Channel

7.3. Lemon Eucalyptus Essential Oil Market Size and Volume Forecast by Sales Channel

7.3.1. Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

7.3.2. Aftermarket

7.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Sales Channel

7.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Sales Channel



8. Global Lemon Eucalyptus Essential Oil Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

8.1. Market Trends

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Region

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Region

8.3. Lemon Eucalyptus Essential Oil Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific

8.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Region

8.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Region

8.6. Global Lemon Eucalyptus Essential Oil Demand Share Forecast, 2019-2029



Continued……



