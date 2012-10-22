City Council Member Howard Cook Endorses Matt Mendoza for Lemon Grove City Council

Lemon Grove, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2012 -- Current City Council Member Howard Cook announces his Endorsement for Matt Mendoza for Lemon Grove City Council. Howard joined the Mendoza campaign officially at the Lemon Grove Community Picnic, which was hosted by Matt Mendoza and Mary England for the residents of Lemon Grove on Saturday, October 13th, 2012.



Cook has owned the Lemon Grove Deli and Grill for 13 years. He was born and raised in Lemon Grove, and was elected to Lemon Grove City Council in 2010.



City Council Member Howard Cook believes that Matt Mendoza is the right choice for the City of Lemon Grove. He stated that he fully supports Mendoza for City Council and looks forward to working together with him to improve Lemon Grove's Economic security and Infrastructure.



With this New Endorsement by Councilman Howard Cook, Matt Mendoza now is endorsed by two of the current Council Members. Mendoza is gaining ground with getting support from business owners and other great leaders. The main consensus is that Matt Mendoza is the Right Choice for the People of Lemon Grove. He knows how to bring the community, businesses and local government together to get things accomplished. Lemon Grove needs a leader such as Mendoza and would be honored to have him as a representative for the City.



Mendoza is also Endorsed by; Don Azul - Former Executive Director of the San Diego Veterans Coalition, Ryan Trabuco - San Diego County Juvenile Justice Commissioner, The Republican Party of San Diego, and The California Republican Assembly.



To learn more about Matt Mendoza and how to support his candidacy for the Lemon Grove City Council seat, please visit: http://www.MendozaForLemonGrove.com