Lemon Law Attorneys Help Consumers Who Purchased Defective Lemon Cars

Buying a vehicle is one of the biggest purchases a person can make, and they should know how the lemon law protects them. If a vehicle has a defect that cannot be repaired, or if the dealer is taking too long to repair a vehicle, consumers can get help from a lemon law attorney to either get a refund or a replacement vehicle for their lemon car.



Under the current lemon law, car buyers are entitled to return their car if the manufacturer has failed to fix a serious problem with their car after multiple repair attempts. A vehicle can be considered a lemon car if it was in the shop multiple times for the same issue such as a transmission issue.



For a recent car buyer, M. Rodriguez purchased a vehicle from Chrysler and soon after purchase, the vehicle's transmission overheated and the dealer was unwilling to fix the problem.



According to attorney Pauliana Lara from Consumer Action Law Group "Our client contacted our lemon law attorneys requesting action on a vehicle transmission issue that the dealership was reluctant to fix. Our attorneys saw this as a potential lemon law case and advised our client to move forward with the legal process. Our attorneys sent a demand letter to the dealership requesting immediate return of the vehicle and a full refund of the monthly payments. Our client ultimately obtained a favorable settlement."



The experienced lemon law lawyers at Consumer Action Law Group have filed hundreds of cases against dealers and manufacturers, similar to the one above. Many cases are settled without going to court and often get a fast turnaround for consumers with vehicle issues.



These are some instances on how you can determine if a car qualifies as a lemon under the lemon law:



1. Dealer/Manufacturers refusing to fix the problem or telling you the warranty does not cover the issue.

2. The vehicle has had 3 repair attempts and still has the issue.

3. The vehicle has been in the shop for more than a period of 30 days.



Satisfying one of the three repair attempts for a lemon car can get a case started, but everything must be done in a timely matter when requesting a lemon car attorney. While there is no specific number for "reasonable attempts" for repair, the car buyer may still have a lemon case even if it does not meet the known requirements.



About Consumer Action Law Group

Lemon law attorneys at Consumer Action Law Group are dedicated to helping consumers who purchased a lemon car. As the premiere lemon law firm, its attorneys are experienced in successfully representing their clients with their lemon law case. Lawyers on the team are also experienced in auto fraud, lemon law, surplus funds recovery, and credit report errors.



