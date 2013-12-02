Lemonade...and Other Stands We Shouldn't Have Taken: New Humorous Anthology of Human Blunder Dares Readers Not to Laugh

Littleton, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/02/2013 -- While humankind is proud of its dignity, life wouldn’t be worth living without its moments of light-hearted misadventure, misfortune and mischance. Although millions would prefer to brush these incidents under the rug and hope nobody finds out, a hilarious new book celebrates life’s blunders with graceful aplomb.



‘Lemonade…and Other Stands We Shouldn’t Have Taken’ is an anthology of entertaining short stories, contributed by those unafraid of sharing life’s more embarrassing moments.



Synopsis:



This new book is a humorous collection of true human blunder as told by some of life's victims.



Inside, you'll find several stories from writers around the country who were brave enough to share their most ridiculous mishaps or intimate moments of humility and self-revelation.



This book is full of funny stories that many readers will relate to in this funny side of life.



As the book’s Editor explains, her new release is a much-needed getaway from many of life’s more serious ills.



“Everyone needs laughter, there’s no doubt about it. Escaping from the mundane is the only way many of us stay sane and our new book gives readers plenty to think about, laugh about and share,” says Kim Vantrease, representing Dandelion Wine Press.



Continuing, “This book is a great conversation piece, especially for those who are hard to please (and don’t we all know a few of them?!). We’re also working diligently to stock it in hospital gift shops; further proof that laughter really is the best medicine.”



To make the book as accessible as possible, Vantrease and her team opted only for content that was profanity-free and suitable for all ages.



“There’s a terrible modern misconception that things have to be vulgar, sexual or associated with bathroom humor in order to be funny. This couldn’t be further from the truth! There’s an abundance of funny stories from all walks of life that are suitable enough to share with young people. Let’s face it – humans will always make mistakes!” she adds.



With the holidays approaching, interested readers are urged to purchase their copies as soon as possible.



‘Lemonade…and Other Stands We Shouldn’t Have Taken’, published by Dandelion Wine Press, is available now: http://amzn.to/192VJxR.



For more information, visit: http://www.lemonadeandotherstands.com.



About Kim Vantrease

Dandelion Wine Press (DWP) is a publishing avenue that was created for talented writers who want to have their quality work published and bypass traditional publishing giants' lengthy methods. We've been listening to writers and believe we have delivered an extraordinary system for authors who are ready to share their work with the world.



We are dedicated to bringing quality books to readers while offering gifted writers their place at the table.