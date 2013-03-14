Lemore Contractors Insurance Now Offering Free Quote to Clients Who Visit Their Website

Canoga Park, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/14/2013 -- Lemore Contractors Insurance , is a company that specializes in providing construction insurance has added a “Get A Quote” section to their website. The firm, which was founded in 1999, has been providing construction insurance in California for both large and small jobs. The construction industry in California is very familiar with Lemore Insurance and has been turning to the company for their contractors insurance needs for almost 15 years now. The owners of Lemore Insurance have always paid special attention to client needs and that is reflected in the website, where potential clients can come and learn about the firm and now request a quote.



When visitors come to the Lemore Insurance website they are greeted with a simply designed and very informative site that describes the company and its services. On the right side of the home page they will find the new “Get A Quote” section. Visitors need only enter some basic information about themselves and their current insurance information and they will quickly hear from a company representative for an insurance quote. It’s simple, fast and efficient.



Clients turn to Lemore Insurance because the team of professionals who work at the company are familiar with all aspects of the construction business and they know which insurance companies to approach to get the best quote possible. That’s why when a visitor to the site reaches out for a quote they can be assured that their information and their project is being evaluated by knowledgeable professionals who understand their needs. The company is able to find the best price on all types of insurance including general liability insurance, surety bonds, builders risk insurance and course of construction insurance. They can even get the best quote to insure equipment and tools.



For those who want to learn more about Lemore Insurance and their services visit the website or contact Lemore Aizenman at 818.348.6106.



About Lemore Contractors Insurance

Lemore Contractors Insurance is California's best agency for contractors and construction insurance. All types buildersrisk, course of construction and more.



