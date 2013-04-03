Lemore Insurance Services Now Offering Comprehensive Workers Compensation Insurance to Businesses in California

Canoga Park, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/03/2013 -- Lemore Insurance Services , a company known for offering comprehensive business insurance solutions is now fiving its clients access to workers compensation insurance. Workers compensation insurance is a very confusing type of insurance for many businesses, especially small businesses that think they need not carry this insurance if they have only a few employees. The fact is that most states, including California require all businesses to carry workers compensation insurance even if they have just a few employees or even if they only offer part time work.



Workers compensation insurance is extremely important because it protects employees in the event of an accident on the job that leads to a work-related injury. Many construction companies, trucking companies and manufacturers have some injuries on the job no matter how many safety measures they have in place. It’s just the nature of these labor-intensive industries that some workers will suffer some type of injury on the job. Workers compensation insurance not only gives the worker the peace of mind that they will be taken care of in the event of injury, but it also let’s businesses feel good that they have offered their workers every possible protection while on the job.



Lemore offers comprehensive workers compensation insurance locally in California and also has access to a network of professional insurance providers for clients n other states. Clients turn to Lemore Insurance because the team of professionals who work at the company are familiar with all aspects of the insurance industry and the can bring clients the best possible coverage. Working with the company is also very easy and prospective clients can visit the company’s website and request a quote via the simple form on the site. Once submitted a company representative will respond quickly with a quote and other information. Those interested in the Lemore business insurance can also call 818.348.6106 and speak with a company representative.



