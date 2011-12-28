Lena Jensen Joins Ottawa Laser Dentistry Practice

Ottawa, Ontario -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/28/2011 -- Dr. Pamela Li, a dentist in Ottawa, ON has hired Lena Jensen as a dental hygienist.



Jensen is a Canadian Dental Association accredited dental hygienist and graduated with honors from the Canadian National Institute of Health. At the CNIH, Jensen was the recipient of the Dean's Award of Excellence and the Golden Scaler Award, which are reserved for students exemplifying exceptional talent in the classroom and in patient care.



No stranger to the dental field, Jensen worked as a dental assistant for four years before becoming a dental hygienist. Jensen will join the Ottawa laser dentistry hygienist team alongside Rhonda Cross, who has worked for Li since 2003.



"Lena is the perfect addition to the staff," said smile makeover professional Li. "Patients will agree that her warm and gentle manner is definitely an asset to our office."



Helping patients practice good oral hygiene habits is just one of the things a dental hygienist does, said Li.



"Dental hygienists are much like a dentist's right-hand man," said Li, an expert in dental implants. "Her help is extremely beneficial to our practice."



Responsibilities of a dental hygienist are:

• Asking patients about their dental histories

• Restoring teeth to their original shine

• Ridding teeth of plaque and other unsightly blemishes

• Filling out charts for dentists

• Correctly applying sealant to teeth, and providing patients with fluoride

• Checking patients for signs of oral cancer



"The office is wonderful," said Jensen. "Both patients and the staff have been extremely receptive to having a new hygienist around."



