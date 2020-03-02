Lendee Is Providing Easy and Quick Payday Loans for Canadians in Campbell River and Nanaimo

Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/02/2020 -- Lendee is riding on the wave of technology that is redefining the financial landscape to provide Canadians with a direct lending platform for short-term loans. The company's primary target market is the residents of British Columbia who are of age, have a regular source of income, and require instant cash. Lendee strictly runs its operations online with the loans provided sent directly to the applicant's bank accounts after approvals.



Talking about the increased dependence on online lending platforms, the company's spokesperson commented, "Technology has significantly impacted the lives of the modern individual and become an integral part of our daily activities. Today, the first place many people rush to whenever they need information, purchase products, or hire professional services is the internet. It is, therefore, only right that when looking for financial assistance, the internet has become the ultimate stop. We have built upon this aspect to give you a professionally-backed platform where you will receive quality solutions at an instant."



Typically, a paycheck should support all financial needs within the month and make it possible to comfortably meet all expenses. However, there are many instances when this is not the case, and at such moments, one requires timely solutions. Lendee took this to account and provided easy payday loans in Campbell River to all salaried individuals who want a short-term loan. To make it easier for the applicants to make ends meet and not be in an unfortunate financial position, the company offers same-day loan dispatch.



Speaking about how their automated system makes approvals easier, the company's spokesperson said, "We have heavily invested in our back-end operational systems, which give us the capacity to serve as many clients as possible in the shortest time. Once you submit an application, this automated system assists us in quickly evaluating your creditworthiness and repayment abilities. Our financial experts complement this as they evaluate the data received about your finances before determining whether you qualify for the amount required or not. This is a rapid process that takes a short period to complete, and you will instantly be notified on whether you qualify for the loan before it is dispatched."



Instead of having to spend hours on end visiting a bank, it is now possible to get payday loans in Nanaimo from the comforts of any location. Lendee has eliminated the traditional channels that for long defined the industry and provided an online solution for all residents of the city. The straightforward application process comes as an extra plus as it only takes a couple of minutes to complete. Lendee will then quickly review the application, and if all the minimum conditions are met, the loan will be provided. The terms and conditions of receiving the loan are clearly stated on the company's website, and there are no hidden charges.



Lendee has, through its website, http://Lendee.Ca/ been making a difference in the lives of Canadians by giving them a platform where they have 24-hour access to short-term loans at the lowest interest rates.