Lendell Earl Hillhouse, SR. Sues United States Department of Treasury et al

Jonesboro, AR -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/27/2012 -- Twenty-four government agencies, government individuals, and nine corporations have been sued in the United States District Court Eastern District of Arkansas Case No: 3:12-cv-00097-JMM. The case cites organized theft of intellectual properties asserting the defendants are responsible for massive piracy of multiple copyrighted works that are generating billions of dollars in illegal proceeds in concert with private enterprises causing more than $87 billion dollars in harm to the legal owners of copyrighted intellectual properties.



The complaint asserts a conspiracy to commit copyright infringement is a result of actions by government individuals' misuse of state and federal agency offices used in theft of private individual intellectual properties. The complaint further asserts the very government that issued the copyrights subsequent press releases' confirms government agencies infringed Plaintiff copyrights.



According to the complaint, for more than four years the conspiracy has operated between government agencies that unlawfully reproduced and distributed infringing copies of copyrighted works, intellectual properties, proprietary information programs, and business plans on a massive scale. The conspirators’ own websites and press releases acknowledge having billions of dollars in revenues from implementations of the Plaintiff's copyrighted proprietary information. The estimated harm caused by the conspirators' criminal conduct against the lawful copyrights holder is in excess of $87 billion. The conspirators acknowledge more than $300 billion in profits resulting from the asserted conspiracy to commit racketeering, conspiracy to commit copyright infringement, and criminal copyright infringement.



This case relates to letters by the Plaintiff requesting the United States Attorney General, Eric Holder, stop the theft of intellectual property and clarify the application of The Economic Espionage Act 1996 passed under President Bill Clinton. Attorney General Eric Holder created the IP Task Force to combat the growing number of domestic and international intellectual property crimes, protect the health and safety of American consumers, and safeguard the nation’s economic security against those who seek to profit illegally from American creativity, innovation and hard work. The IP Task Force seeks to strengthen intellectual property rights protection through heightened criminal and civil enforcement, greater coordination among federal, state and local law enforcement partners, and increased focus on international enforcement efforts, including reinforcing relationships with key foreign partners and U.S. industry leaders.



This action is among the largest copyright cases ever executed in the United States, directly targeting the misuse of public office and distribution of copyrighted proprietary information in the commission of committing and facilitating intellectual property theft for illegal profits without compensation to the owners.



The complaint asserts these government agencies and government individuals, working in concert with private corporations conspired to commit copyright infringement, to misuse public office and in effect committed organized racketeering. If convicted, the individuals, could each face a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison on conspiracy to commit racketeering, five years in prison on conspiracy to commit copyright infringement, and five years in prison on each substantive charge of criminal copyright infringement and treble financial damage pursuant to their blatant deception.