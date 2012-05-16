Lendell Earl Hillhouse, Sr. Sues United States Department of Treasury et al

Jonesboro, AR -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2012 -- Judge signed the ORDER accepting the $87 billion suit filed by Lendell Earl Hillhouse Sr. granting Motions for Leave to Proceed, and Motion for Service. The ORDER directs the Clerk to issue summonses and directs the U.S. Marshal to serve the Defendants.



Defendants include twenty-four government agencies, government individuals, and nine corporations sued in the United States District Court Eastern District of Arkansas. The case cites organized theft of intellectual properties asserting the defendants are responsible for massive piracy of multiple copyrighted works that are generating billions of dollars in illegal proceeds in concert with private enterprises causing more than $87 billion dollars in damages to the legal owners of copyrighted intellectual properties.



This action is among the largest copyright cases ever executed in the United States, directly targeting the misuse of public office and distribution of copyrighted proprietary information in the commission of committing and facilitating intellectual property theft for illegal profits without compensation to the owners.



This case relates to letters by the Plaintiff requesting the United States Attorney General Eric Holder stop government theft of private intellectual property and clarify the application of The Economic Espionage Act 1996 passed under President Bill Clinton. Attorney General Eric Holder created the IP Task Force to combat the growing number of domestic and international intellectual property crimes, protect the health and safety of American consumers, and safeguard the nation’s economic security against those who seek to profit illegally from American creativity, innovation and hard work. The IP Task Force seeks to strengthen intellectual property rights protection through heightened criminal and civil enforcement, greater coordination among federal, state and local law enforcement partners, and increased focus on international enforcement efforts, including reinforcing relationships with key foreign partners and U.S. industry leaders.



The defendants' are government agencies and government individuals, working in concert with private corporations asserting they conspired to commit copyright infringement, to misuse public office and in effect committed organized racketeering. If convicted, the individuals each face a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison on conspiracy to commit racketeering, five years in prison on conspiracy to commit copyright infringement, and five years in prison on each substantive charge of criminal copyright infringement and treble financial damage pursuant to their blatant deception.



According to the complaint, for more than four years the conspiracy has operated between government agencies that unlawfully reproduced and distributed infringing copies of copyrighted works, intellectual properties, proprietary information programs, and business plans on a massive scale. The defendants' own websites and press releases acknowledge having billions of dollars in revenues from implementations of the Plaintiff's copyrighted proprietary information. The estimated harm caused by the conspirators' criminal conduct to the lawful copyrights holder is in excess of $87 billion. The defendants' acknowledge more than $300 billion in profits resulting from the asserted conspiracy to commit racketeering, conspiracy to commit copyright infringement, and criminal copyright infringement.



The complaint further asserts the following government press releases infringe Plaintiff copyrights by the very government that issued the copyrights.



1. 5 August 2010 IRS Press Release Announcement: IR-2010-089 IRS Removes Debt Indicator for 2011 Tax Filing Season



WASHINGTON —Commissioner Douglas Schulman of the Internal Revenue Service today (Aug.5 2010) announced that starting 2011 tax filing season it will no longer provide tax preparers and associated financial institutions with the “debt indicator,” which is used to facilitate refund anticipation loans (RALs). Commissioner Schulman also announced that in 2012 the IRS would introduce a credit card that will allow citizens and business to pay their IRS tax obligations for the current year."



2. 13 January 2011 IRS Press Release Announcement:



Secretary Neal Wolin {United States Deputy Secretary of the Treasury) announced January 13, 2011 that the Treasury will mail letters next week to 600,000 low- and moderate-income individuals in the United states. The letters will invite these taxpayers to consider activating a “MyAccountCard” Visa prepaid debit card in time to have their 2010 federal tax refund directly deposited onto the card. The card is for everyday financial transactions, such as receiving wages by direct deposit, withdrawing cash, making purchases, paying tax bills and building up savings."



3. "April 15, 2010 WASHINGTON (RESET):



On this Tax Day, the deadline by which Americans must file their 2009 tax returns, U.S. Senators Orrin Hatch (R-Utah) and Blanche Lincoln (D-Ark.) announced legislation to modernize the way returns are processed and refunds are issued; protect the personal information of taxpayers; and enhance the services available to taxpayers. The proposal contains provisions to help facilitate faster tax refunds and measures to protect taxpayers against identity theft, as well as policy changes to simplify tax laws and administration…. creating a debit card for electronic refunds: An estimated 20 million American households do not currently have access to checking accounts. Many of these lower-income Americans, who receive their tax refunds by paper check in the mail, are subject to exorbitant check cashing fees, and higher risk of refund fraud or theft".



4. PR- 146-11May 10, 2011



Mayor Michael R. Bloomberg joined Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairman Julius Genachowski and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Administrator W. Craig Fugate to announce the launch of a new emergency notification service that will send geographically targeted messages to any enabled mobile device in the area of an emergency, providing details of imminent threats and critical safety information The service...will issue emergency alerts to users located in the affected area at the time of the emergency...Authorized government officials will send messages, which participating wireless providers then transmit using their cell towers, to enabled mobile devices in the targeted geographic area. ...various cell phone carriers...executives from AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon...technology to help keep people safe.