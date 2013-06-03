Lender Processing Services, Inc. (NYSE:LPS) Investor Alert: Investigation of Takeover Bid by Fidelity National Financial, Inc

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in Lender Processing Services, Inc. (NYSE:LPS) shares was announced concerning whether the offer by Fidelity National Financial, Inc to acquire Lender Processing Services, Inc. for a value of approximately $33.25 per NYSE:LPS share and the takeover process are unfair to investors in Lender Processing Services shares.



Investors who purchased shares of Lender Processing Services, Inc. (NYSE:LPS) prior to May 28, 2013, and currently hold any of those NYSE:LPS shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain officers and directors of Lender Processing Services, Inc. breached their fiduciary duties owed to NYSE:LPS investors in connection with the proposed acquisition.



On May 28, 2013, Fidelity National Financial, Inc. and Lender Processing Services, Inc. announced the signing of an agreement under which Fidelity National Financial will acquire all of the outstanding common stock of Lender Processing Services for $33.25 per common share, for a total equity value of approximately $2.9 billion. Under the terms of the definitive agreement, Fidelity National Financial will pay 50% of the consideration for the Lender Processing Services shares of common stock in cash and 50% in shares of Fidelity National Financial common stock, subject to adjustment.



However, given that at least one analyst has set the high target price for NYSE:LPS shares at $36.00 per share, the investigation a law firm concerns whether the offer is too low for NYSE:LPS stockholders. More specifically, the investigation focuses on whether the Lender Processing Services Board of Directors undertook an adequate sales process, adequately shopped the company before entering into the transaction, maximized shareholder value by negotiating the best price, and acted in the shareholders' best interests in connection with the proposed sale.



In addition, Lender Processing Services’ performance improved lately. For instance, it reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from over $1.98 billion in 2011 to over $1.99 billion in 2012.Furthermore, shares of Lender Processing Services, Inc. (NYSE:LPS) grew from $13.69 per share in Sept. 2011 to $29.64 per share in October 2012.



On May 29, 2013, NYSE:LPS shares closed at $33.35 per share, thus above the current offer.



Those who are current investors in Lender Processing Services, Inc. (NYSE:LPS), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



