San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2020 -- An investigation was announced concerning potential securities laws violations by Lendlease Group in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Lendlease Group (OTC: LLES), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Lendlease Group regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Sydney based Lendlease Group provides property and infrastructure solutions in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. Lendlease Group reported that its Total Revenue rose from over 16.46 billion AUD for the 12 months period that ended on June 30, 2018, to 16.52 billion AUD for the 12 months peridot that ended on June 30, 2019, and that its Net Income over those respective tie periods declined from 792.8 million AUD to 467 million AUD.



On November 9, 2018, Lendlease Group announced that it required a previously unannounced provision of AU$350M due to significant underperformance in its engineering division relating to a number of projects.



Shares of Lendlease Group (OTC: LLES) declined from $15.66 per share in July 2018 to as loa s $5.29 per share in March 2020.



