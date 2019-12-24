Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2019 -- Lennox Gastaut Syndrome Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2028



Some of the key facts of the report

1. The total diagnosed Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome prevalence cases in the 7MM was found to be 68,811 in 2017.

2. Among all the countries, the estimates show a higher population of Lennox Gastaut Syndrome in the United States with 31,925 cases in 2017.

3. Among the EU5 countries, the UK had the highest diagnosed Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome prevalent population with 13,082 cases, followed by France.



Key benefits of the report



1. Lennox Gastaut Syndrome market report covers a descriptive overview and comprehensive insight of the Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome epidemiology and Lennox Gastaut Syndrome market in the 7 MM (United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) & Japan.)

2. Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome market report provides insights on the current and emerging therapies.

3. Lennox Gastaut Syndrome market report provides a global historical and forecasted market covering drug outreach in 7 MM.

4. Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome market report offers an edge that will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the Lennox Gastaut Syndrome market.



"Males are more prone to Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome than females among all countries. In 2017, there were 23,597 prevalent cases in males and 8,328 prevalent cases in females in the United States."



Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome market size in the 7MM was found to USD 1,361.3 Million in 2017, for the study period, 2017–2028. Among 7MM, the United States reports being the highest Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome market size in comparison with EU5 and Japan.



In EU5, the Lennox Gastaut Syndrome market size in the UK is the highest with USD 248.03 million in 2017, while Spain had the smallest Lennox Gastaut Syndrome market size. However, the market size in Japan was found to USD 87.64 million in 2017. The three main types of Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome treatment are anti-epileptic drugs (AEDs), dietary therapy (typically the ketogenic diet) or device/surgery (VNS therapy or corpus callosotomy). Valproate (Valproic acid) is one of the most useful initial medication of choice to control absence seizures, tonic-clonic seizures (grand mal), complex partial seizures, juvenile myoclonic epilepsy, and the seizures associated with the disease. Valproate is considered as the first-line therapy as it is effective against a wide spectrum of seizures. The drug is administered as a monotherapy and if ineffective other drugs such as lamotrigine, topiramate, rufinamide or clobazam may be added. It also has significant side effects ranging from tremor to reduction in platelet count and function as well as hyperammonemia.



The disease has no biologic markers due to which it is often confused with other syndromes because of its polymorphic nature. Together, these challenges present a considerable negative impact on the quality of life for Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome patients and a significant economic burden.



The launch of the emerging therapies is expected to significantly impact Lennox Gastaut Syndrome treatment scenario in the upcoming years:-

Drugs covered

1. Perampanel

2. ZX 008

3. TAK-935/ OV935,

And many others



The key players in Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome market are:

1. Eisai Pharmaceuticals

2. Zogenix International Limited

3. Takeda/Ovid

And many others



Table of contents



1. Key Insights

2. Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome Market Overview at a Glance

3. Lennox Gastaut Syndrome Disease Overview

4. Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome Epidemiology and Patient Population

4.1. Key Findings

4.2. 7MM Total Diagnosed Prevalent Patient Population of Lennox Gastaut Syndrome (LGS)

4.3. Country Wise-Epidemiology of Lennox Gastaut Syndrome

4.4. United States

4.5. Germany

4.6. France

4.7. Italy

4.8. Spain

4.9. United Kingdom

4.10. Japan

5. Current Treatment Practices

6. Unmet needs

7. Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome Marketed drugs

7.1. Lamictal: GlaxoSmithKline

7.2. Felbatol: Meda Pharmaceuticals

7.3. Klonopin: Roche

7.4. Onfi: Lundbeck

7.5. Epidiolex: Greenwich Biosciences

7.6. Banzel: Janssen Pharmaceuticals

7.7. Topamax: Janssen Pharmaceuticals

8. Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome Emerging Therapies

8.1. Key cross competition- Emerging Therapies

8.2. Phase-III Drugs

8.3. Fycompa: Eisai

8.4. ZX 008: Zogenix International Limited, Inc., a subsidiary of Zogenix

8.5. Phase-II Drugs

8.6. TAK-935/ OV935: Takeda/Ovid

9. Lennox Gastaut Syndrome 7 Major Market Analysis

10. Market Outlook by Country

11. The United States: Market Outlook

12. EU-5 Countries: Market Outlook

12.1. Germany

12.2. France

12.3. Italy

12.4. Spain

12.5. United Kingdom

12.6. Japan: Market Outlook

13. Market Drivers

14. Market Barriers

15. Appendix

15.1. Report Methodology

16. DelveInsight Capabilities

17. Disclaimer

18. About DelveInsight



