Lens Locker UK Offers Hire of Top Branded Photography Lenses and Cameras - Nikon, Canon, and Sigma Included

Middlesex, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2013 -- Lens Lockers UK announces the offer of top-range photography equipment hire services to customers based throughout London. They stock a wide range of brands, including Nikon, Sigma, and Canon, which clients can hire for up to 28 days. Items are available for delivery within and outside the UK or for pick-up from their Twickenham offices.



Photography Equipment Hire Services

They stock a broad range of Nikon and Canon lenses, DSLR cameras, and ancillary equipment, such as lights, brackets, flash units, and specialist tripods. All equipment is insured and well-serviced with delivery to home addresses being an available option too. The excellent quality of equipment they offer resonates in what one of their regular customers, Jenni, had to say, “I was very pleased with the great choice offered and I received faultless services. In fact, I was so pleased that I have booked one of my other lenses for another job next week.” Ultimately, Lens Locker UK affords you the unique opportunity to test some really powerful cameras and lenses out, which may be beyond your current means. It can also help you decide which one would be worth investing your hard-earned funds into.



Top-Notch Customer Service

The company has invested a huge amount of effort into its marketing and media campaign. A glance at their website at the URL: www.lenslocker.co.uk will instantly show you that its an easy-to-navigate, user-friendly website with a modern interface. This simple, friendly design is an exact reflection of the kind of services that Lens Locker hopes to grace its clients and customers with. Lens Locker UK also makes a conscious and successful effort to offer ongoing support and updates on their special offers to current and potential customers on their FaceBook, Twitter, and Pinterest accounts, all of which are prominently linked to from their homepage. The company also goes a step further to accept a wide range of payment methods, including Master Card, Visa, Paypal and American Express. From A to Z, every aspect of their brand image reflects: EASY, SIMPLE, and HASSLE-FREE services. The South West London-based company prefers contact via e-mail or its on-site contact form for a quick response.



About LensLocker.co.uk

LensLocker is a dynamic photography equipment hiring service that serves its clients out from their bases in Twickenham, UK. They offer hires of 3 – 28 day periods.



Contact

Lens Locker United Kingdom

26 London Road, Twickenham, Middlesex, TW1 3AZ

020 8891 1613

info@lenslocker.co.uk