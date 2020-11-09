Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/09/2020 -- Latest released the research study on Global Lentil Protein Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Lentil Protein Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Lentil Protein. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Ingredion (United States), Cargill (United States), AGT Food and Ingredients (United States), The Archer Daniels Midland (United States), Batory Foods (United States), Parabel (United States), Biorefinery Solutions (Netherlands), Henry Broch Foods (United States), BI Nutraceuticals (United States) and Vestkorn (Norway).



The demographic changes coupled with growing consumer inclination toward a healthier lifestyle have played a key role in boosting the interest levels for lentil proteins. The lentil is an edible legume. Protein fortification helps in improving the nutritive profile of everyday food products giving them high-protein labels. Consumer preference for protein-rich products is rising because of the increasing incidence of lifestyle-related diseases and weight management. This will augur well for the market, creating scope for its expansion.



Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Lentil Protein Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



Influencing Market Trend

- Veganism and Vegetarianism Lifestyle to Boost Botanicals Trend

- Growing demand due to Snacking and On-the-go Trend is New Normal for Consumers



Market Drivers

- Alternative Proteins are Gaining Share

- Increasing Demand for Allergen-Free Natural Products



Opportunities

- Lentil Protein Sees Lucrative Prospects as Emerging Nutraceutical Supplement in Sports Nutrition

- Demand for Quality Livestock Feed Creates



Restraints

- The price of lentil flour is on the higher side as compared to protein isolates and concentrates



Challenges

- Stringent Government Regulation Regarding the Food Products



The Global Lentil Protein Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Organic Lentil Protein, Conventional Lentil Protein), Application (Food and Beverages (Bakery & Confectionery, Snacks & Cereals, Meat Additives, Beverages, Others), Infant Nutrition, Sports Nutrition, Pharmaceuticals, Animal Feed, Others), Form (Isolates, Concentrates, Hydrolysates), Sales Channel (Online Sales Channel, Offline Sales Channel)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Lentil Protein Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Lentil Protein market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Lentil Protein Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Lentil Protein

Chapter 4: Presenting the Lentil Protein Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Lentil Protein market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2020-2025).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



