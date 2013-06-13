GenTarget, Inc. Announces Availability of New and Enhanced Lentiviral Services

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/13/2013 -- GenTarget, Inc., the renowned US biotech company, has announced the availability of new and enhanced lentivirus production services to its suite of lentivirus solutions. The firm specializes in advanced lentiviral technology, with a long history of providing researchers with proprietary bioagents and services for use in their research. As part of its ongoing commitment to growth, expansion and advancement of research, the company has announced that it has added new and enhanced services.



Since its launch, GenTarget, Inc. has built a reputation for providing top quality services with a rapid turnaround time. The company’s lentivirus offerings include the design, construction, and generation of custom shRNA; custom target expression; microRNA and anti-microRNA expression; and lentivirus design, production and packaging. These services allow researchers to draw on GenTarget, Inc’s extensive experience while enjoying a “one stop” lentivirus design and production process, leaving them free to focus on the research at hand.



While GenTarget, Inc. has a long history of providing world-class lentivirus services that have been trusted by researchers around the world, the expansion and enhancement of its suite of services marks an important part of the company’s strategy for growth and improvement. For more information about GenTarget, Inc. and its full range of lentivirus services, visit http://www.gentarget.com/.



About GenTarget, Inc.

Since 2008, GenTarget, Inc. has built a reputation as a pioneer in the field of lentiviral technology. Led by a scientist with more than two decades of experience in biomedical research and backed by a world-class staff, the company works to provide the best solutions for researchers in order to advance stem cell research, drug discovery and other biological investigation.