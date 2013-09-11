Leo Joseph Offers Luxury Men's Swimwear

London, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/11/2013 -- Leo Joseph has announced the launch of its newest collection of mens swimwear. The products are inspired by Leo Joseph’s own close connection with South Africa and his British heritage. With a fair amount of inspiration from the fascinating wonders of South Africa, the product prints and motifs are unique and distinct. Designed in London, the brand aims to deliver the highest in quality and style. The website explains, “Leo's vision is to create a distinctive brand with character, colour and a bespoke approach to quality and fit.”



This latest addition of men’s swim shorts were designed to reflect the style and personality of Leo Joseph, who “likes nothing better than to be at the beach in weather hot enough to be in his shorts...” By viewing the Product Focus page featured on the website, it is revealed that the luxury swim wear includes the most intricate details in order to afford the best in comfort and style. The shorts are created with a tailored back zip pocket, a side slit to afford flexibility and French Riviera finish, a placement print to add personality, and a grey cord with silver cord ends that add polish to the entire look. The objective is to deliver sophistication and convenience all in one package.



The online catalogue is extensive and includes a variety of products designed to satisfy any customer. The catalogue includes detailed product descriptions that are accompanied by colorful photographs of the product. The photographs can be enlarged and viewed to receive a realistic idea of everything the brand has to offer.



Some of the products listed in the catalogue are Aqua Blue, Sun Kissed Orange, Coral Elephant Print, Slate Grey Rhino Print, and White Elephant Print, among many others. The catalogue adds that customization initialing service is also provided at the checkout counter to allow for a personal touch that is unique to the wearer.



Leo Joseph’s objective, as mentioned repeatedly on its website, is the desire to provide smart swim wear for men that does not compromise on comfort. Further, the website offers a 10% discount on the first order for members who sign up for the brand’s Newsletter.



The company website aims to deliver excellent customer service. Some of the facilities offered on the website are a Journal that features related articles and an inspiration look book invented to give visitors a clear idea of what Leo Joseph stands for as a brand.



For more information about luxury swim wear for men visit http://www.leojoseph.co.uk//



About Leo Joseph

Leo Joseph is a brand named after its creator, Leo Joseph. The brand offers a superior collection in men’s wear that is a reflection of Leo’s British heritage and connection with South Africa. The main objective of all the products offered at Leo Joseph is to afford sophistication without having to compromise on comfort.



Media Contact

Leo Joseph

Address: Leo Joseph Ltd. Studio 2,

South Park Studios, 88 Peterborough Road,

London, SW6 3HH

Phone Number: 0203 664 9076

Website: http://www.leojoseph.co.uk/

Email: leo@leojoseph.co.uk