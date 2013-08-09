Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of LEO Pharma A/S - Product Pipeline Review - 2013 market report to its offering

LEO Pharma A/S - Product Pipeline Review - 2013



Summary



pharmaceuticals report, LEO Pharma A/S - Product Pipeline Review - 2013 provides data on the LEO Pharma A/Ss research and development focus. The report includes information on current developmental pipeline, complete with latest updates, and features on discontinued and dormant projects.



This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, LEO Pharma A/Ss corporate website, SEC filings, investor presentations and featured press releases, both from LEO Pharma A/S and industry-specific third party sources, put together by team.



Scope



- LEO Pharma A/S - Brief LEO Pharma A/S overview including business description, key information and facts, and its locations and subsidiaries.

- Review of current pipeline of LEO Pharma A/S human therapeutic division.

- Overview of pipeline therapeutics across various therapy areas.

- Coverage of current pipeline molecules in various stages of drug development, including the combination treatment modalities, across the globe.

- Product profiles for late stage and clinical stage products of LEO Pharma A/S with complete description of the products developmental history, mechanism of action, therapeutic class, target and major milestones.

- Recent updates of the LEO Pharma A/Ss pipeline in the last quarter.

- Key discontinued and dormant projects.

- Latest news and deals relating to the products.



Reasons to buy



- Evaluate LEO Pharma A/Ss strategic position with total access to detailed information on its product pipeline.

- Assess the growth potential of LEO Pharma A/S in its therapy areas of focus.

- Identify new drug targets and therapeutic classes in the LEO Pharma A/Ss R&D portfolio and develop key strategic initiatives to reinforce pipeline in those areas.

- Exploit in-licensing opportunities by identifying windows of opportunity to fill portfolio gaps.

- Exploit collaboration and partnership opportunities with LEO Pharma A/S.

- Avoid Intellectual Property Rights related issues.

- Explore the dormant and discontinued projects of LEO Pharma A/S and identify potential opportunities in those areas.



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